The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday:
• Receiving stolen property/felony - Bradley Shawn Baker, 43, 991 Plantation Rd., Melvin, Ala.
• Simple assault/attempt to create fear - Maurice Dawson, 45, 1909 19th St., Meridian. Dawson is also charged with contempt of court.
• Disorderly conduct - Charles D. Kirkland Jr., born in 1963, homeless. Kirkland Jr. is also charged with willful trespassing.
• Telephone harassment - Rachel Anderson, born in 1995, 129 King Cir. Covington, Tenn.
• Shoplifting - Quantasia Randle, born in 1999, 327 42nd Ave., Meridian.
• Possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle - Roderick Wiley, born in 1988, 3319 Davis St., Meridian.
• Giving false information - Zyquan Lemon, born in 1999, 1903 26th Ave., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Clarence D. Clay, born in 1981, 2633 St. Andrews St., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday to Thursday:
Stolen vehicles
• 3400 block of Grandview Ave. at 6:56 a.m.
Auto burglary
• 3800 block of 30th Ave. at 9:16 a.m.
• 100 block of Hwy. 11/80 at 11:25 a.m.
Shootings
• 500 block of Martin Luther King Dr. at 4:40 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only one showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Wednesday and 8:43 a.m. Thursday.
• Motor vehicle theft/felony - Jostin Daelynn Naylor, 19, 1219 18th St., Meridian.
• Burglary/dwelling house - Christopher Shawn Pilgrim, 37, 8364 Kings Rd., Meridian. Pilgrim is also charged with felon in possession of a firearm.
• Suspended driver’s license - Drezden K. Scruggs, 28, 12117 Hwy. 494, Collinsville.
• Burglary/dwelling house - James Alexander Starks, 30, 1801 24th St., Meridian.
• Possession of marijuana/less than 30 grams - Cedric Dwayne Williams, 26, 4809 Park Towne Way, Montgomery, Ala. Williams is also charged with possession of controlled substance, expired tag.
• The exploitation of a child/two counts - Walter David Woodard, 64, 3223 Hillside Rd., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Thursday:
Burglary
• Valley Rd., Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Wednesday through Thursday:
• Unauthorized burning, 3rd Place.
• Medical assist, 36th Ave.
• Vehicle accident, Jimmie Rodgers Memorial Dr.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls from Wednesday through Thursday:
• Vehicle fire, Interstate 20 mm123 (Meehan, South).
• Assist, Hwy. 45/Dale (Marion, LEMA).
• Structure fire, Old 8th St. Rd. (Suqualena).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 44 emergency runs Thursday at 2 p.m.
