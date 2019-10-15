Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday:
• Uttering forgery - Wentrell Dandre Bell, 22, 4855 A McDade Rd., Meridian.
• DUI/refusal - Donald E. Butchee, born in 1971, 2513 45th Ave., Meridian.
• Possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle - Spencer Dickerson, born in 1996, 10 Robin Ln. Meridian. Dickerson is also charged with possession of paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance.
• DUI/other - Kelvin M. Sams, born in 1991, 3525 34th Ave. N Birmingham, Ala.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday to Monday:
Commercial burglary
• 1400 block of 11th Ave. at 7:56 a.m.
• 2600 block of A St. at 6:20 p.m.
• 1400 block of 24th Ave. at 4:21 a.m.
• 4900 block of 27th Place at 5:56 a.m.
• 2100 block of North Hills St. at 2:07 a.m.
Stolen vehicles
• 100 block of 20th Ave. at 9:11 p.m.
• 2200 block of Front St. at 11:40 a.m.
• 3100 block of Valley St. at 10:36 p.m.
• 2700 block of State Blvd. at 11:33 p.m.
• 5800 block of 19th Ave. at 5:39 a.m.
• 2100 block of 18th Ave. at 4:02 a.m.
Auto burglary
• 1700 block of Hwy. 19N at 4:16 p.m.
• 1100 block of North Frontage Rd. at 4:53 p.m.
• 200 block of North Frontage Rd. at 8:30 a.m.
• 900 block of North Frontage Rd. at 8:56 a.m.
• 1200 block of North Frontage Rd. at 8:54 a.m.
• 100 block of Hwy. 11/80 at 12:26 p.m.
• 1100 block of 38th Ave. at 1:15 p.m.
• 100 block of Hwy. 11/80 at 3:06 p.m.
• 5400 block of Valley St. at 5:17 p.m.
• 100 block of South Frontage Rd. at 11:39 p.m.
Shootings
• 3300 block of 26th St. at 1212 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 10 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Monday and 8:43 a.m. Tuesday.
• DUI/other substance - Jarett Caleb Baggett, 28, 6892 Hwy. 80W, Lawrence. Baggett is also charged with careless driving, no liability insurance, seat belt violation, suspended driver’s license, possession of paraphernalia.
• Failure to appear - Dakota Shabonne Holt, 28, 548 Old Country Club Rd., Meridian.
• Domestic violence/simple assault - Ava Jean Keel, 32, 206 Greenhill Rd., Toomsuba.
• Possession of methamphetamine - Jon Brandon Parker, 24, 3846 Old Hwy. 19 SE, Meridian. Parker is also charged with probation violation/parole, possession of paraphernalia.
• Resisting arrest - Tommie James Reed Jr., 42, 2525 Hwy. 496, Meridian. Reed is also charged with disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer.
• Receiving stolen property/felony - Raven Dane Spears, 26, 2342 Crabapple Dr., Meridian.
• No driver’s license - Willie Roger Starks, 27, 288 Parkway Dr., Meridian. Starks is also charged with improper equipment, no liability insurance, switched tag/license plate, possession of marijuana, false ID information.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Tuesday:
Disturbance
• 2001 5th St., Meridian.
• Hwy. 496, Meridian.
Theft
• Water Tower Rd., Meridian.
• Fred Haguewood, Meridian.
Stolen vehicle
• Waters Rd., Meridian.
Accident
• Old Hwy. 19 Southeast, Meridian.
Stop suspicious
• Interstate 20 East Bound, MM 130, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Monday through Tuesday:
• False alarm, 40th Ct.
• False alarm, 5th St.
• False alarm, South Frontage Rd.
• Vehicle accident, Hwy. 19 North.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 25 emergency runs Tuesday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.