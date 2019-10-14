Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday:
• DUI/first offense - Charles E. Law Jr., born in 1986, 220 Norris Rd., Meridian.
• Possession of paraphernalia - Charles W. Rankin III, born in 1969, 1339 Sims Rd., Meridian. Rankin III is also charged with possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana.
• Simple assault - Samuel Sharp, born in 1982, homeless.
• Disturbance of the family - Michael D. Moss, born in 1981, 902 27th Ave. South, Meridian.
• Disturbance of the family - Bobby Moss, born in 1986, 902 27th Ave. South, Meridian.
• Telephone harassment - Jeffery Sims, born in 1979, 1720 28th Ave., Meridian. Sims is also charged with willful trespassing.
• Simple assault/domestic violence - Jerry Thedford, born in 2000, 2015 Mosby Rd., Meridian. Thedford is also charged with willful trespassing.
• DUI refusal - Amber N. Coghlan, born in 1983, 4001 34th Ave., Meridian.
• Abuse of 911 - Dannielle Davis, born in 1981, 51 East Ridge Rd., Meridian. Davis is also charged with disorderly conduct.
• Trespassing - Kimberly A. Scruggs, born in 1986, 1955 Sam Lackey Rd., Meridian.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Friday and 8:43 a.m. Monday.
• Absence without leave/deserter - Christopher Matthew Bickham, 28, 4972 Pine Forest Rd., Chunky.
• Suspended driver’s license - Melissa A. Bracken, 32, 8827 Whippoorwill Rd. Lot 16, Meridian. Bracken is also charged with color of lighting on vehicle.
• Simple assault on a minor - Robert Lee Brunson, 41, 4100 9th St., Meridian.
• Arson - Carlos L. Clayton, 47, 5980 Connie Brown Rd., Meridian.
• No driver’s license - Poncy Dawon Davis, 37, 1615 31st Ave. MLK Dr., Meridian. Davis is also charged with insurance card law in vehicle, seat belt violation, possession of marijuana in vehicle.
• DUI/first offense - Wendy Ann Freeman, 44, 8446 East Parkway S., Lauderdale. Freeman is also charged with no driver’s license.
• Possession of methamphetamine - Corey Joseph Friend, 32, 3538 Brock Rd., Meridian. Friend is also charged with felony malicious mischief/vandalism.
• Felony malicious mischief/vandalism - William Paul Gillespie, 52, 10303 McCraw Rd., Meridian.
• Trespassing - Antonio Marquis Hunter, 31, 10963 CR 430, Meridian.
• Possession of marijuana in vehicle - Matthew Dominique Hurn, 26, 2422 52nd St. Apt. A3, Meridian.
• Felon in possession of a firearm - Darryl Terrell Johnson, 42, 4818 9th St., Meridian. Johnson is also charged with possession of stolen firearm, possession of drugs while in possession of a firearm.
• Felony DUI/fourth offense - Carlos James Jones, 31, 1628 Old Marion Rd., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct/business - Charles Kirkland, 56, homeless, Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Jessica C. Manis, 25, 1427 Will Wright Rd., Meridian. Manis is also charged with failure to dim headlights, no liability insurance, suspended driver’s license.
• No driver’s license - Naman Lamon Mason, 28, 1411 29th Ave., Toomsuba.
• DUI/first offense - Keri Elizabeth Mathis, 34, 5502 West Minster Dr., Meridian. Mathis is also charged with failure to dim headlights.
• Possession of weapon by convicted felon - Mable Jean McCarty, 50, 207 6th Ave., Meridian.
• Possession of stolen firearm - Wayeshia Rachel McDyess, 19, 1725 25th Ave., Meridian. McDyess is also charged with bench warrant.
• Possession of weapon by convicted felon - Alan Lance Pierce, 41, 7064 Hwy. 11, Enterprise.
• No driver’s license - Dominquez Treyvonne Rhoney, 24, 11295 Hill Thompson Rd., Collinsville. Rhoney is also charged with disregard of traffic device, no liability insurance.
• Probation violation/parole - Dylan Eldridge Swearingen, 26, 8824 East Paul Way South, Lauderdale.
• Contributing to the delinquency of a minor/two counts - Teasia M. Warren, 24, 2015 Mosby Rd., Meridian.
• Possession of controlled substance with intent - Marcus William Winn, 22, 553 Vineland Dr. B-3, Jackson.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday:
Stop suspicious
• Hwy. 39N-Ollhoft Rd., Meridian.
• Hwy. 39 bypass-Front St. Ext.
Burglary
• Hwy. 39N, Meridian.
Road Block
• Lauderdale-Toomsuba Rd.-Minnow Bucket Rd.
Disturbance
• 2001 5th St., Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Friday through Monday:
• Medical assist, Bonita Lakes Dr.
• False alarm, South Frontage Rd.
• Vehicle accident, Hwy. 19 South.
• Vehicle accident, Bonita Lakes Dr.
• Vehicle accident, 29th Ave.
• Dispatched and canceled en route, 34th Ave.
• Gas leak, Country Club Dr.
• Lock out, South Frontage Rd.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls from Friday through Monday:
• Emergency medical service call, East Prisock Rd. (Toomsuba).
• Motor vehicle accident, Interstate 20WB/mm 130 (Lost Gap).
• Assist, Will Garrett Rd. (Toomsuba).
• Emergency medical service call, Lauderdale-Toomsuba Rd. (Toomsuba).
• Emergency medical service call, Timber Cove Dr. (Suqualena).
• An accident with injuries, Interstate 59/149.
• Grass fire, Interstate 20 (Toomsuba).
• An accident with injuries, Collinsville-Martin Rd. (Martin).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 49 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
