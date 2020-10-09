Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Contempt of court - Deanthony Marqueis Brown, 37, 5443 Hwy. 513, Stonewall.
• Driving under the influence of other substances - Hank Cooley, 34, 1435 Yellow Springs Rd., Holladay, Tenn. Cooley is also charged with switched tag/license plate.
• Felon in possession of a firearm - Glenn Melvin Moore, 52, 1917 20th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Abigail Layne Shirley, 20, 5664 Dogwood Dr., Toomsuba. Shirley is also charged with improper equipment.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Burglary
• Hwy. 11 South, Meridian.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 48 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.
