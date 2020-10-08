Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday.
• Sexual battery - Jerry D. Cotton, 57, 189 CR 3129 Rose Hill. Cotton is also charged with kidnapping.
• Resisting arrest - Mark Demetri Kasper, 56, 1325 Bolen Long Creek Rd., Meridian. Kasper is also charged with disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer.
• Possession of methamphetamine with intent - Tony Carlos Kimble Jr., 24, 2841 Rob Sims, Meridian. Kimble Jr. is also charged with probation violation/parole.
• Public drunk - Angelica Marie LeJeune, 27, 3741 Dillard Rd., Meridian. LeJeune is also charged with trespassing.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Thursday.
Shooting
• Morgan Rd., Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Wednesday through Thursday.
• None
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Wednesday through Thursday.
• None
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 52 emergency runs Thursday at 2 p.m.
