Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Domestic violence - William Paul Gillespie, 53, 10303 McCraw Rd., Meridian.
• Possession of weapon by convicted felon - Adam Donnell James, 31, 2704 Valley Rd., Meridian.
• Simple assault - Kimberly Woodard Perry, 61, 5126 Stinson Cemetery Rd., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Theft
• Seth Cobb Rd. Lauderdale.
Mississippi Highway Patrol
• DUI/first offense - Miguel Angel Lozano, 41, 510 North St., Brandon. Lozano is also charged with no driver’s license.
Mississippi Department of Corrections
• Probation violation/parole - Donna Michelle Johnson, 52, 1516 13th Ave., Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
• Vehicle fire, 19th St.
• Structure fire, Bonita Rd.
• Dispatched and canceled en route, 8th St. Ext.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
• Brush fire, Extension Rd. (Lauderdale, Toomsuba).
• Assist, Hwy. 494 (Suqualena).
• Brushfire, Rocky Ridge Rd. (Collinsville).
• Structure fire assist, Old 8th St. Rd. (Suqualena).
• Motor vehicle accident, North Shore Dr. (Toomsuba).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 52 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
UPDATE: A charge of no liability insurance against Christopher Coffman was dismissed on July 11, 2017 in Lauderdale County Justice Court. Coffman was charged with the violation on May 17, 2017.
A charge of careless driving against Christopher Coffman was dismissed on Oct. 21, 2003 in Lauderdale County Justice Court. Coffman was charged with the violation on Aug. 6, 2003.
