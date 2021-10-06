Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Domestic violence - Davion D. Williams, born in 1994, 2402 36th Place, Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Joseph Smith, born in 1989, 616 65th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI - Johnny J. Dunnigan, born in 1964, 2112 35th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI - Juan R. Guerrero, born in 1988, 1255 Jefferson Rd. Lot 4, Demopolis, Ala.
• Domestic violence - Derrick McShan, born in 1976, 506 Front St. Ext. Apt. E2, Meridian.
• DUI/other - Aikiev S. Griffin, born in 1994, 1418 47th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/other - Robert E. Wallace Jr., born in 1998, 10287 Telephone Rd., Meridian. Wallace Jr. is also charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• Petit larceny - Larry Hooker, born in 1958, 2215 23rd Ave., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Carlos D. Smith, born in 1988, 4028 36th Ave., Meridian. Smith is also charged with public drunk.
• Shoplifting - Tina Darling, born in 1979, 2636 Highland Park Dr., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Demarcus M. Rush, born in 1996, 2610 Highland Ave., Meridian.
• Fighting in public - Daneesha S. Humphrey, born in 1999, 200 23rd St. Apt. 94, Meridian.
• Fighting in public - Dorliseya Roberts, born in 2001, 2021 18th St., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Tommy L. Robinson Jr., born in 1993, 1304 45th Ave., Meridian.
• Receiving stolen property - Jadaisha S. Tubbs, born in 1995, 502 C St., Meridian.
• Littering - Ronald Evans, born in 1987, 1713 28th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/other - Tatyana J. Cole, born in 2001, 4258 Butts Rd., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Wednesday.
Robbery
• 4400 block of 35th Ave., 8:42 p.m.
Commercial burglary
• 1600 block of Tommy Webb Dr. 9:02 a.m.
Stolen vehicles
• 2400 block of Old Marion Rd., 9:21 a.m.
• 1300 block of 2nd St. South, 9:50 p.m.
• 2900 block of North Hills St., 8:35 p.m.
Auto burglary
• 400 block of Lake Dr., 4:10 p.m.
• 600 block of 22nd Ave. S, 2:38 p.m.
• 2300 block of Front St., 4:50 p.m.
Residential burglary
• 2000 block of 45th Ave., 10:16 a.m.
• 2200 block of 23rd Ave., 6:31 p.m.
• 4100 block of Poplar Springs Dr., 11:31 p.m.
• 1500 block of 45th Ave., 4:13 a.m.
Shootings
• 500 block of 52nd Ave., 6:32 a.m.
• 400 block of Willow Ridge Dr., 2:43 p.m.
• 2600 block of Highland Ave., 9:04 a.m.
• 3100 block of 36th St., 9:21 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 15 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 4 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Probation violation/parole - Koyderius Marquez Granger, 33, 5265 Water Valley Rd., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer - Amber Leigh Strange, 31, 110 Goodwin Rd., Albertville, Ala. Strange is also charged with disturbance in a public place.
• Failure to pay/two counts - James Robert Strickland, 36, 6488 Hwy. 513, Stonewall.
• Motor vehicle theft/felony/two counts - Jessica Lynn Dixon, 37, 849 Bay Lane Crescent City, Fla. Dixon is also charged with credit card/intent to defraud/six counts.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Wednesday.
Meet complainant
• Poplar Ridge Dr.
Stolen vehicle
• King Rd.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Monday through Wednesday.
Motor vehicle accident with injuries
• 2399 29th.
• 721 Hwy. 19.
Motor vehicle accident with no injuries
• 2299 11th.
Not reported
• 2223 Frontage.
• 5511 5th.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 28 emergency runs Tuesday at 2 p.m. and 43 emergency runs reported Wednesday at 2 p.m.
