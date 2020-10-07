Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests at 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday.
• Probation violation/parole - Carlton Earl Edwards, 37, 519 34th Ave., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer - Eric Kade Loeber, 34, 3960 KOA Campground Rd., Toomsuba.
• Failure to appear - James Phillip Wilson, 40, 3211 Bolen Long Creek Rd., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Tuesday.
Accident with injuries
• Crescent Lake at Wolf Springs, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Monday through Tuesday.
• Brush/grass fire, 12th Ave.
• Medical assist, 30th Ave.
• False alarm, Scruggs Rd.
• Vehicle accident, 29th Ave.
• False alarm, Pinehurst Dr.
• Dispatched and canceled en route, 28th Ave.
• False alarm, 6th St.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 54 emergency runs Tuesday at 2 p.m.
