Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests at 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday.

• Probation violation/parole - Carlton Earl Edwards, 37, 519 34th Ave., Meridian.

• Disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer - Eric Kade Loeber, 34, 3960 KOA Campground Rd., Toomsuba.

• Failure to appear - James Phillip Wilson, 40, 3211 Bolen Long Creek Rd., Meridian.

Incident Reports

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Tuesday.

Accident with injuries

• Crescent Lake at Wolf Springs, Meridian.

Fire Runs

The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Monday through Tuesday.

• Brush/grass fire, 12th Ave.

• Medical assist, 30th Ave.

• False alarm, Scruggs Rd.

• Vehicle accident, 29th Ave.

• False alarm, Pinehurst Dr.

• Dispatched and canceled en route, 28th Ave.

• False alarm, 6th St.

Ambulance Runs

Metro Ambulance reported 54 emergency runs Tuesday at 2 p.m.

 

