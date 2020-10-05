Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• Domestic violence/simple assault - Lindsey Renee Brewer, 28, 2396 Bolen Long Creek Rd., Meridian.
• Contempt of court - Deanthony Marqueis Brown, 37, 127 Luther Walker Rd., Meridian.
• Failure to pay - Shaquille Rajoseph Cole, 25, 289 Terry Rd., Lauderdale.
• Trafficking in a controlled substance/two counts - Shatasha Collins Powell, 31, 2717 43rd Ave., Meridian.
• Driving under the influence of other substance - Aj’Aylen Lamont Drummond, 17, 5029 Sumter 27, Cuba, Ala. Drummond is also charged with possession of marijuana in vehicle, seat belt violation.
• DUI/first offense - Ronald Wayne Fuller, 63, 3653 Pamelia Dr., Lauderdale. Fuller is also charged with careless driving.
• Petit larceny - Stacey Annette Haney, 31, 3872 Old Hwy. 19SE, Meridian.
• Suspended driver’s license - Jesse Livingston Hearne, 37, 17574 Chunky Duffee Rd., Little Rock, Miss. Hearne is also charged with improper equipment, speeding 20-29, failure to signal, careless driving, no liability insurance, failure to yield to blue light/siren.
• DUI/first offense - Jonathan Othen Ivy, 29, 5621 Fred Haguewood Rd., Meridian. Ivy is also charged with no license tag, no liability insurance.
• Possession of drugs while in possession of a firearm - Lavernez Deshown Kennedy, 22, 1318 19th St., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Savannah D. Kennedy, 31, 7933 Lauderdale Toomsuba, Toomsuba.
• Felony DUI/two counts - Demario Tyrice Pack, 30, 5959 Luther Ray Cobb Rd., Lauderdale. Pack is also charged with seat belt violation, suspended driver’s license.
• Trafficking in a controlled substance/two counts - Darius Jacoby Powell, 31, 2717 43rd Ave. Meridian.
• Felony DUI/fourth offense - Rodney ONeal Reynold, 39, 4814 36th Ave., Meridian. Reynold is also charged with disobey traffic control device.
• Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute - Bridgett Sheron Terrell, 27, 2286 Old Wire Rd., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Grant Woodward Vick, 21, 11065 Byrd Doerner Rd., Collinsville. Vick is also charged with careless driving, failure to signal.
• Driving under the influence of other substance - Terence Yarbrough, 56, 11015 Sumter, Meridian. Yarbrough is also charged with possession of marijuana/first offense.
• Simple assault - Angel Jovetta Parker, 29, 1923 33rd Ave., Meridian. Parker is also charged with failure to pay.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Stop suspicious
• N. Frontage Rd. at 18th Ave., Meridian.
• Hwy. 45 near old Hwy. 45, Meridian.
• South Frontage Rd., Meridian.
• Lauderdale Toomsuba Rd., Lauderdale.
• Old Hwy. 80W at 65th Ave., Meridian.
• Front St. Ext. at 11th Ave. S., Meridian.
• Hwy. 19S near Hwy. 496, Meridian.
Stolen vehicle
• Hwy. 19 South, Meridian.
• Russell Mt. Gilead Rd., Meridian.
Burglary
• Oxford Rd., Meridian.
Accident
• Branch Estates Rd. near Jeffery Acres, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
Oct. 2
• False alarm, 26th St.
• Grassfire, South Frontage Rd.
• Dispatched and canceled en route, Hwy. 11 South.
• Vehicle accident, 8th St.
• Vehicle accident, Hwy. 11/80.
• Vehicle fire, Roebuck Dr.
Oct. 3
• Outside fire, 12th Ave.
• Lock-in, 11th St.
• Dispatched and canceled en route, 15th Place.
• Vehicle accident, 22nd Ave.
• Vehicle fire, Interstate 20.
• False alarm, 25th St.
Oct. 4
• EMS call, 22nd Ave.
• Gas leak, Bragg Ave.
• Bush/grass fire, 53rd Ave.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
Oct. 2
• Medical alarm, King Rd. (Bailey).
• Motor vehicle accident, Hwy. 19N (Suqualena).
Oct. 3
• Motor vehicle accident, Hwy. 45 (Clarkdale).
Oct. 4
• EMS, Hwy. 19N (Martin).
• Motor vehicle accident, Dogwood Dr. (Bailey).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.