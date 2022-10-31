Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
Oct. 28
• Receiving stolen property-felony - Ryan Anthony Jackson, 26, 4902 Shiloh Vimville Rd., Meridian.
• Receiving stolen property - felony - William Blake Parker, 27, 925 Bonita Dr., Meridian.
• Possession of controlled substance with intent - Christopher Deen Sollie, 21, 8940 Lake Flora Dr., Lauderdale.
• Felony DUI - Johnny Mark Sublette, 53, 5605 Mosby Rd., Meridian.
• Improper equipment - Alfred Jerome Watts, 35, 301 63rd Place C92, Meridian. Watts is also charged with no driver’s license, failure to pay/two counts.
Mississippi Highway Patrol
• DUI/first offense - Carlos Manuel Larkin, 38, 10 Markin Rd., Toomsuba.
Oct. 29
• Failure to pay - Soranna Sherelle Dean, 31, 2428 Old Marion Rd., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Keanu Sule Harris, 27, 1920 MLK Jr. Dr., Meridian. Harris is also charged with improper equipment, no driver’s license, no liability insurance.
• MS Compulsory School Attendance Law - Latasha Kenyattar Stokes, 39, 3678 Old 8th St., Meridian.
Mississippi Highway Patrol
• DUI/first offense - Juan Ramon Matos-Nieves, 44, 3807 42nd St., Meridian. Matos-Nieves is also charged with no driver’s license, speeding, disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer, fleeing and eluding in a motor vehicle.
• DUI/second offense - Billy Garay Paige, 35, 13195 Rocky Mt. Dr., Biloxi.
Oct. 30
• Domestic violence - Bruce Glen Brown, 52, 7280 Bogue Flower Rd., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Philip Michael Evans, 36, 510 East Church St., Newton. Evans is also charged with possession of marijuana in vehicle, possession of paraphernalia, no liability insurance, expired driver’s license.
• Violation of order or agreement - Matthew Lance Gray, 30, 1716 Skyline Rd., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Jill Avery James, 22, 7509 Forrest Dr., Meridian. James is also charged with no liability insurance.
• DUI/first offense - Shantelle Lashay Moore, 31, 649 Taff St., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Joan R. Waldman, 34, 656 Tanner Circle, Meridian. Waldman is also charged with improper lane usage, no liability insurance.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Oct. 28
• Pick up wanted - A St.
• Missing person - Alice Irby Ext.
• Animal control - Hwy. 496.
• Theft - 22nd Ave.
• Missing person - E Parkway S.
• Serve papers - 5th St.
• Pick up wanted - Hwy. 11/80 Butts Rd.
• Traffic stop - Hwy. 495.
Oct. 29
• Accident with injuries - I-20 WB.
• Structure fire - S Anderson Rd.
• Domestic violence - Suqualena Meehan Rd. N.
• Accident unknown - Windsor Rd/Windsor Circle.
Oct. 30
• Disturbance - Skyline Rd.
• Meet complainant - Old Wire Rd.
• Traffic stop - Pine Springs Rd.
• Traffic stop - York Rd/Gowdy Rd.
Oct. 31
• Suspicious vehicle - Lauderdale-Toomsuba Rd.
Fire Runs
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
Oct. 26
• Emergency medical service call - Mini Farm Rd. (Long Creek).
• Emergency medical service call - Long Creek Rd. (Long Creek).
Oct. 29
• Wreck - 129 MM (Lost Gap).
• Wreck - 140 MM (Meehan).
• Emergency medical service call - Pine Dr. (Lauderdale).
• Assist - Lizelia Rd. (Northeast).
• Structure fire - S Anderson (Long Creek, South).
Oct. 30
• Emergency medical service call - Hwy. 11/80 (Toomsuba).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 22 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.