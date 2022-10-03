Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• DUI/other - Justin J. Brown, born in 1981, 2700 29th Ave., Meridian.
• Malicious mischief - Eric J. Ragsdale, born in 1980, 5118 Manning St., Meridian.
• Possession of paraphernalia - Jonathan F. Webster Jr., born in 1996, 3516 32nd Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/refusal - Michael D. McDonald, born in 1976, 341 Wicklow Circle, Brandon.
• DUI - Jorge Bautista Martinez, born in 1975, 5009 Dodson Ave., Kansas City.
• Disorderly conduct - Lacedrick R. Dixon, born in 1982, 2706 State Blvd., Meridian.
• Destroying city property - Michael J. Chism, born in 1980, 1712 5th Ave., Meridian. Chism is also charged with disorderly conduct, willful trespassing.
• Domestic violence - Bryson K. Kendricks, born in 1996, 2406 50th Ave., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Robbery
• 4400 block of 40th Ave., 3:24 p.m.
• 4400 block of 38th Ave., 4:30 a.m.
Stolen vehicles
• 2000 block of Hwy. 45N, 12:12 p.m.
Auto burglary
• 100 block of Hwy. 11/80, 5:42 a.m.
• 27700 block of Willow Bend Dr., 7:54 a.m.
Residential burglary
• 3600 block of 26th St., 1:49 p.m.
• 400 block of Hawkins Crossing Rd., 6:51 a.m.
Shootings
• 2200 block of 34th Ave., 8:47 a.m.
• 4400 block of 35th Ave., 10:48 p.m.
• 3400 block of State Blvd., 7:17 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 22 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• Court order/Mandatory Days - Joel Arias, 71, 8827 Whippoorwill Rd., Meridian.
• Possession of controlled substance/two counts - Kristina Rena Bridges, 34, 1628 Old Marion Rd., Meridian.
• Probation violation/parole - Lederrick Dashawn Brown, 34, 1408 29th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Caleb Clayton Carpenter, 28, 9876 MS 145, Quitman. Carpenter is also charged with improper equipment.
• Domestic violence/simple assault - Shannon Crooke, 27, 5756 Pine Springs Rd., Meridian. Crooke is also charged with probation violation/parole.
• Felon in possession of a firearm - Robert Guy Davenport, 65, 307 Branch Estates Rd., Meridian.
• Public drunk - Amber Michelle Durham, 35, 6370 Lauderdale-Toomsuba Rd., Toomsuba. Durham is also charged with possession of marijuana/first offense.
• Possession of methamphetamine - Lynn Michelle Hoffer, 37, 3127 Greenfield Rd., Pearl. Hoffer is also charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent, felon in possession of a firearm.
• Stop lights - Andrew Turner McDonald, 41, 6427 Northwood, Jackson. McDonald is also charged with failure to pay.
• Failure to pay - Daphne Ramana McGee, 35, 3709 10th St., Meridian.
• Failure to pay - Ja’Darius Dequan Nelson, 27, 2015 Mosby Rd., Meridian.
• Trafficking in a controlled substance - Lorenzo Chase Powell, 23, 7346 Old Country Club Place, Meridian. Powell is also charged with fleeing and eluding in a motor vehicle.
• DUI/first offense - Michael James Reed, 43, 3399 Knox Rd., Meridian. Reed is also charged with failure to have vehicle under control, suspended driver’s license, no liability insurance, fleeing and eluding in a motor vehicle.
• Disturbing the peace - Erika Danielle Ruffin, 38, 5630 Alamucha Whynot Rd., Toomsuba. Ruffin is also charged with failure to pay.
• Sale of controlled substance/three counts - Gary R. Seals, 25, 1921 20th Ave., Meridian.
• Sale of cocaine - Sanchez Antwon Stribling, 45, 1719 Bunk Newell Rd., Meridian.
• Possession of controlled substance - Bridgett Terrell, 29, 2286 Old Wire Rd., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Sept. 30
• Meet complainant - Sandhill Rd.
• Traffic stop - Hwy. 19 S NB.
• Stolen vehicle - Jeffery Acres Rd.
• Traffic stop - Knox Rd.
• Traffic stop - Grandview Ave.
• Accident/no injuries - Poplar Springs Dr/Trails End.
Oct. 1
• Traffic stop - 8th St.
• Disturbance - Pine Springs Rd.
• Vandalism - Russell-Mt. Gilead Rd.
• Traffic stop - Hwy. 45N.
• Accident with injuries - Poplar Springs Dr.
• Traffic stop - Lauderdale-Toomsuba Rd.
• Traffic stop - 8th St.
Oct. 2
• Traffic stop - State Blvd. Ext.
• Traffic stop - 31st St/Poplar Springs Dr.
• Burglary to vehicle - Lauderdale-Toomsuba Rd.
• Observation - Causeyville Rd.
• Accident no injuries - Will Garrett Rd.
• Accident hit and run - Espey Rd.
• Disturbance - CA Pickard Rd.
Oct. 3
• Burglary - Hwy. 39.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
Oct. 1
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew - 2428 Old Marion; 4811 30th; 6137 Poplar Springs.
• Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire - 999 25th.
• Not reported - 107 71st; 2428 Old Marion; 3810 Paulding; 516 Hwy. 19; 5905 Semmes.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
Sept. 30
• Vehicle fire - Hwy. 45N (Lauderdale).
• Trash fire - Dr. Brock Rd. (Clarkdale).
• Emergency medical service call - Good Hope-Knox (Russell).
• Grass fire - Interstate 20/127MM (Meehan).
• Vehicle fire - Hwy. 45 (Lauderdale).
• Emergency medical service call - Alice Dr. (Lauderdale).
• Brush fire - Hwy. 145 (Clarkdale).
• Emergency medical service call - Hwy. 495 (Bailey).
• Vehicle fire - Hunter Ridge (Causeyville/Southeast).
Oct. 1
• Brush fire - Hwy. 145 (Clarkdale).
• Grass fire - MM133 I-20 (Toomsuba).
• Emergency medical service call - Parkway S (Lauderdale).
• Brush fire - Hwy. 145 (Clarkdale).
• Motor vehicle accident - Poplar Springs Dr. (Northeast).
• Brush fire - Hwy. 145 (Clarkdale).
• Emergency medical rescue - Lauderdale-Toomsuba (Toomsuba).
Oct. 2
• Structure fire assist - Big Oak Dr. (Northeast).
• Brush fire - Sleepy Hollow (Marion).
• Assist - Dr. Brock Rd. (Clarkdale).
• Grass fire - Sleepy Hollow (Marion).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 39 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.