Meridian Police Department

The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.

• DUI/other - Justin J. Brown, born in 1981, 2700 29th Ave., Meridian.

• Malicious mischief - Eric J. Ragsdale, born in 1980, 5118 Manning St., Meridian.

• Possession of paraphernalia - Jonathan F. Webster Jr., born in 1996, 3516 32nd Ave., Meridian.

• DUI/refusal - Michael D. McDonald, born in 1976, 341 Wicklow Circle, Brandon.

• DUI - Jorge Bautista Martinez, born in 1975, 5009 Dodson Ave., Kansas City.

• Disorderly conduct - Lacedrick R. Dixon, born in 1982, 2706 State Blvd., Meridian.

• Destroying city property - Michael J. Chism, born in 1980, 1712 5th Ave., Meridian. Chism is also charged with disorderly conduct, willful trespassing.

• Domestic violence - Bryson K. Kendricks, born in 1996, 2406 50th Ave., Meridian.

Incident Reports

The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.

Robbery

• 4400 block of 40th Ave., 3:24 p.m.

• 4400 block of 38th Ave., 4:30 a.m.

Stolen vehicles

• 2000 block of Hwy. 45N, 12:12 p.m.

Auto burglary

• 100 block of Hwy. 11/80, 5:42 a.m.

• 27700 block of Willow Bend Dr., 7:54 a.m.

Residential burglary

• 3600 block of 26th St., 1:49 p.m.

• 400 block of Hawkins Crossing Rd., 6:51 a.m.

Shootings

• 2200 block of 34th Ave., 8:47 a.m.

• 4400 block of 35th Ave., 10:48 p.m.

• 3400 block of State Blvd., 7:17 p.m.

• Meridian Police responded to 22 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.

• Court order/Mandatory Days - Joel Arias, 71, 8827 Whippoorwill Rd., Meridian.

• Possession of controlled substance/two counts - Kristina Rena Bridges, 34, 1628 Old Marion Rd., Meridian.

• Probation violation/parole - Lederrick Dashawn Brown, 34, 1408 29th Ave., Meridian.

• DUI/first offense - Caleb Clayton Carpenter, 28, 9876 MS 145, Quitman. Carpenter is also charged with improper equipment.

• Domestic violence/simple assault - Shannon Crooke, 27, 5756 Pine Springs Rd., Meridian. Crooke is also charged with probation violation/parole.

• Felon in possession of a firearm - Robert Guy Davenport, 65, 307 Branch Estates Rd., Meridian.

• Public drunk - Amber Michelle Durham, 35, 6370 Lauderdale-Toomsuba Rd., Toomsuba. Durham is also charged with possession of marijuana/first offense.

• Possession of methamphetamine - Lynn Michelle Hoffer, 37, 3127 Greenfield Rd., Pearl. Hoffer is also charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent, felon in possession of a firearm.

• Stop lights - Andrew Turner McDonald, 41, 6427 Northwood, Jackson. McDonald is also charged with failure to pay.

• Failure to pay - Daphne Ramana McGee, 35, 3709 10th St., Meridian.

• Failure to pay - Ja’Darius Dequan Nelson, 27, 2015 Mosby Rd., Meridian.

• Trafficking in a controlled substance - Lorenzo Chase Powell, 23, 7346 Old Country Club Place, Meridian. Powell is also charged with fleeing and eluding in a motor vehicle.

• DUI/first offense - Michael James Reed, 43, 3399 Knox Rd., Meridian. Reed is also charged with failure to have vehicle under control, suspended driver’s license, no liability insurance, fleeing and eluding in a motor vehicle.

• Disturbing the peace - Erika Danielle Ruffin, 38, 5630 Alamucha Whynot Rd., Toomsuba. Ruffin is also charged with failure to pay.

• Sale of controlled substance/three counts - Gary R. Seals, 25, 1921 20th Ave., Meridian.

• Sale of cocaine - Sanchez Antwon Stribling, 45, 1719 Bunk Newell Rd., Meridian.

• Possession of controlled substance - Bridgett Terrell, 29, 2286 Old Wire Rd., Meridian.

Incident Reports

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.

Sept. 30

• Meet complainant - Sandhill Rd.

• Traffic stop - Hwy. 19 S NB.

• Stolen vehicle - Jeffery Acres Rd.

• Traffic stop - Knox Rd.

• Traffic stop - Grandview Ave.

• Accident/no injuries - Poplar Springs Dr/Trails End.

Oct. 1

• Traffic stop - 8th St.

• Disturbance - Pine Springs Rd.

• Vandalism - Russell-Mt. Gilead Rd.

• Traffic stop - Hwy. 45N.

• Accident with injuries - Poplar Springs Dr.

• Traffic stop - Lauderdale-Toomsuba Rd.

• Traffic stop - 8th St.

Oct. 2

• Traffic stop - State Blvd. Ext.

• Traffic stop - 31st St/Poplar Springs Dr.

• Burglary to vehicle - Lauderdale-Toomsuba Rd.

• Observation - Causeyville Rd.

• Accident no injuries - Will Garrett Rd.

• Accident hit and run - Espey Rd.

• Disturbance - CA Pickard Rd.

Oct. 3

• Burglary - Hwy. 39.

Fire Runs

The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.

Oct. 1

• Medical assist, assist EMS crew - 2428 Old Marion; 4811 30th; 6137 Poplar Springs.

• Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire - 999 25th.

• Not reported - 107 71st; 2428 Old Marion; 3810 Paulding; 516 Hwy. 19; 5905 Semmes.

The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.

Sept. 30

• Vehicle fire - Hwy. 45N (Lauderdale).

• Trash fire - Dr. Brock Rd. (Clarkdale).

• Emergency medical service call - Good Hope-Knox (Russell).

• Grass fire - Interstate 20/127MM (Meehan).

• Vehicle fire - Hwy. 45 (Lauderdale).

• Emergency medical service call - Alice Dr. (Lauderdale).

• Brush fire - Hwy. 145 (Clarkdale).

• Emergency medical service call - Hwy. 495 (Bailey).

• Vehicle fire - Hunter Ridge (Causeyville/Southeast).

Oct. 1

• Brush fire - Hwy. 145 (Clarkdale).

• Grass fire - MM133 I-20 (Toomsuba).

• Emergency medical service call - Parkway S (Lauderdale).

• Brush fire - Hwy. 145 (Clarkdale).

• Motor vehicle accident - Poplar Springs Dr. (Northeast).

• Brush fire - Hwy. 145 (Clarkdale).

• Emergency medical rescue - Lauderdale-Toomsuba (Toomsuba).

Oct. 2

• Structure fire assist - Big Oak Dr. (Northeast).

• Brush fire - Sleepy Hollow (Marion).

• Assist - Dr. Brock Rd. (Clarkdale).

• Grass fire - Sleepy Hollow (Marion).

Ambulance Runs

Metro Ambulance reported 39 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.

 

