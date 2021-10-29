Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Simple assault - Kimberly T. Jordan, born in 1989, 3768 Old 8th St. Rd., Meridian.
• Shooting in the city - Terrance D. Johnson, born in 1982, 2309 S Frontage Rd. Rm 235, Meridian.
• Curfew violation - Elonda Stiggers, born in 1975, 2624 41st St., Meridian.
• Curfew violation - Jerry Thigpen, born in 1983, 4211 Iris St., Meridian.
• Curfew violation - Robin Armstrong, born in 1990, 2102 28th Ave., Meridian. • Domestic violence - Jonathan D. Jones, born in 1982, 307 A Branch Estes Rd., Meridian.
• Willful trespassing - Jeffrey Toole, born in 1974, homeless.
• Possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle - Omarion H. Wheaton, born in 2003, 4565 Meehan-Savoy Rd., S Enterprise.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Auto burglary
• 4900 block of 14th St., 12:02 p.m.
• 4400 block of 40th Ave., 9:33 a.m.
Residential burglary
• 1900 block of 12th Ave., 2:49 p.m.
• 4500 block of Hwy. 39N 12:10 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Disturbing the peace - Adrian Allen Anderson, 34, 7565 Poplar Springs Dr., Meridian.
• Failure to pay - Laquintanette Renee Brewster, 32, 2114 43rd Ave., Meridian.
• Trafficking in a controlled substance/two counts - LaBarry JaRode Burge, 30, 627 21st St., Meridian. Burge is also charged with sale of methamphetamine/two counts, possession of cocaine, possession of MDMA.
• Failure to pay - Dwayne Deion Carpenter, 25, 2224 23rd Ave., Meridian.
• Driving under the influence of other substance - Bobby Dewayne Coleman, 32, 5140 Zero Rd., Meridian. Coleman is also charged with insurance card law in vehicle, child restraint law, no driver’s license, child endangerment.
• Failure to pay - Taylor Rosemary Criddle, 24, 10745 McKeithen Lane, Collinsville.
• DUI/first offense - Rachell Renee Eaves, 33, 10250 Hwy. 21, Forest.
• Fleeing and eluding in a motor vehicle - Jaquis Kavon Reed, 26, 2814 10th St., Meridian.
• Failure to appear/two counts - Samantha Lee Watson, 34, 10750 Makeithen Lane, Collinsville.
• Failure to pay - Nickelas Sang Wilkerson, 34, 10054 B Mayatt Rd., Collinsville.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Burglary to vehicle
• Hwy. 19N.
Safety checkpoint
• Zero Rd/C A Pickard Rd.
Accident no injuries
• Whippoorwill Rd.-Hwy. 19N.
• Church Rd.
Accident with injuries
• Poplar Springs Dr.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.
Alarm system activation, no fire-unintentional
• Constitution.
Building fire
• 1214 22nd Ave.
Gas leak (natural gas or LPG)
• 1510 37th.
Motor vehicle accident with injuries
• 1801 24th.
• 99 Hwy. 19.
Motor vehicle accident with no injuries
• 2899 North Hills.
Smoke or odor removal
• 1216 32nd.
Not reported
• 576 Bonita Lakes.
• 608 14th.
• 300 North Hills.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 42 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.
