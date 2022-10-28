Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
Oct. 26
• Simple assault/threat - Antonio Dunwell, born in 2000, 2601 16th St. Apt. 5, Meridian. Dunwell has also been charged with disturbance of a business/two counts.
Oct. 27
• Simple assault - Kenneth Jordan, born in 1989, 205 23rd Ave., Apt. C4, Meridian. Jordan is also charged with disorderly conduct.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Oct. 27
• Shooting - 4700 block of Vally St., 8 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 8 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 3 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Sale of controlled substance - Erika Michelle Dearman, 25, 788 Scruggs Rd., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Vincent James Graves, 25, 700 Fern Lane, Brookhaven. Graves is also charged with switched tag/license plate, insurance card law in vehicle, seat belt violation, no driver’s license, possession of paraphernalia, receiving stolen property-felony.
• Bench warrant - Becky Lynn Monk, 25, 1417 47th Ave., Meridian.
• Fleeing and eluding in a motor vehicle - Mark Devaungh Reed, 53, 2400 B St., Meridian. Reed is also charged with possession of controlled substance, disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer, resisting arrest.
• DUI/first offense - Charles Ray Yarbrough, 40, 4780 Crescent Lake Dr., Meridian. Yarbrough is also charged with improper equipment, switched tag/license plate, suspended driver’s license, no liability insurance, utility theft.
• Burglary-Commercial bldg. - Carl Western Cleveland, 47, 11428 Rd. 717, Union. Cleveland is also charged with petit larceny.
• DUI/first offense - Marickes S. Harrison, 41, 601 CR 682, Quitman.
• Embezzlement - Julia Paige, 34, 200 23rd St., Meridian. Paige is also charged with procuring sexual servitude of a minor, human trafficking act.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Oct. 26
• Theft - Grissom Rd.
• Theft - Marion Dr.
• Meet complainant - Fisher Rd.
• Theft - 22nd Ave. S.
• Burglary - Extension Rd.
Oct. 27
• Traffic stop - Hwy. 493.
• Pick-up wanted - Hwy. 11/80.
• Accident no injuries - Briarwood Rd.
• Stolen vehicle - Powell Rd.
Oct. 28
• Traffic stop - Hwy. 145 SB/Hwy. 45 bypass SB.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 25 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.
