Meridian Police Department

The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.

• Domestic violence - Melissa Keeton, born in 1981, 9107 Danny’s Rd. Vancleave. Keeton is also charged with indecent exposure, public drunk.

• Petit larceny - Patrick Mann, born in 1974, 1009 38th Ave., Meridian. Mann is also charged with willful trespassing.

• Petit larceny - James E. Johnson, born in 1965, 407 Rankin St., Waynesboro. Johnson is also charged with willful trespassing.

• Shoplifting - Ava Sheffield, born in 1988, 3211 23rd Ave., Meridian.

• DUI - Joe J. Johnigan, born in 1977, 2503 45th Ave., Meridian.

• DUI - Demetrius S. Randle, born in 1976, 60 Smoke Rise Ct. Stockbridge, Ga.

Incident Reports

The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.

Residential burglary

• 1600 block of 10th Ave., 3:45 p.m.

Shootings

• 1600 block of 10th Ave., 3:45 p.m.

• Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 3 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.

• Shoplifting - Tamela Da’Nae Boston, 29, 8902 Donald Ave., Meridian.

• Domestic violence/simple assault - Kelly Reachelle Boutwell, 31, 6748 Hwy. 18 E, Quitman.

• Arson - Richard Kaine Caffey, 25, 4204 33rd Ave., Meridian. Caffey is also charged with burglary/dwelling house.

• Failure to pay/three counts - Antonio Alexander Gatling, 24, 4501 Manning St., Meridian.

• Trespassing - Daniel Shante Hinton, 39, 293 Terry Rd. Lauderdale. Hinton is also charged with failure to appear.

• Disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer - Randy Thomas Moore, 21, homeless.

• Shoplifting - Jasmine Sharae Owens, 22, 1607 Hemburg Trace NW Lot 58, Kennesaw, Ga.

• Shoplifting - Ava Sheffield, 32, 3211 23rd Ave., Meridian.

• Sale of drugs near church or school enhanced - Dexter Thomas, 43, 3115 Hwy. Village, Meridian. Thomas is also charged with probation violation/parole.

• Trafficking in a controlled substance/two counts - Roderick Timothy Wiley II, 32, 3319 Davis St., Meridian. Wiley II is also charged with possession of drugs while in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm/two counts.

• Burglary/dwelling house - Robert Dwayne (Dewayne) Williams, 45, 3528 33rd St., Meridian.

Incident Reports

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.

Vandalism

• Valley Rd.

Theft

• Hwy. 19N.

Improperly parking

• Hwy. 45N Cotton Gin Rd.

Disturbance

• Vimville-Causeyville Rd.

Burglary

• Chip Pickering Dr.

Accident with injuries

• Interstate 20-59 EB.

Accident no injuries

• Bolen Long Creek Rd.

Accident hit and run

• Old Hwy. 19SE.

• Old Homestead Rd.

Fire Runs

The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.

• Emergency medical service call, Hwy. 514 (Clarkdale).

Ambulance Runs

Metro Ambulance reported 38 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.

 

