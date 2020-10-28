Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Domestic violence - Melissa Keeton, born in 1981, 9107 Danny’s Rd. Vancleave. Keeton is also charged with indecent exposure, public drunk.
• Petit larceny - Patrick Mann, born in 1974, 1009 38th Ave., Meridian. Mann is also charged with willful trespassing.
• Petit larceny - James E. Johnson, born in 1965, 407 Rankin St., Waynesboro. Johnson is also charged with willful trespassing.
• Shoplifting - Ava Sheffield, born in 1988, 3211 23rd Ave., Meridian.
• DUI - Joe J. Johnigan, born in 1977, 2503 45th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI - Demetrius S. Randle, born in 1976, 60 Smoke Rise Ct. Stockbridge, Ga.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Residential burglary
• 1600 block of 10th Ave., 3:45 p.m.
Shootings
• 1600 block of 10th Ave., 3:45 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 3 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Shoplifting - Tamela Da’Nae Boston, 29, 8902 Donald Ave., Meridian.
• Domestic violence/simple assault - Kelly Reachelle Boutwell, 31, 6748 Hwy. 18 E, Quitman.
• Arson - Richard Kaine Caffey, 25, 4204 33rd Ave., Meridian. Caffey is also charged with burglary/dwelling house.
• Failure to pay/three counts - Antonio Alexander Gatling, 24, 4501 Manning St., Meridian.
• Trespassing - Daniel Shante Hinton, 39, 293 Terry Rd. Lauderdale. Hinton is also charged with failure to appear.
• Disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer - Randy Thomas Moore, 21, homeless.
• Shoplifting - Jasmine Sharae Owens, 22, 1607 Hemburg Trace NW Lot 58, Kennesaw, Ga.
• Shoplifting - Ava Sheffield, 32, 3211 23rd Ave., Meridian.
• Sale of drugs near church or school enhanced - Dexter Thomas, 43, 3115 Hwy. Village, Meridian. Thomas is also charged with probation violation/parole.
• Trafficking in a controlled substance/two counts - Roderick Timothy Wiley II, 32, 3319 Davis St., Meridian. Wiley II is also charged with possession of drugs while in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm/two counts.
• Burglary/dwelling house - Robert Dwayne (Dewayne) Williams, 45, 3528 33rd St., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Vandalism
• Valley Rd.
Theft
• Hwy. 19N.
Improperly parking
• Hwy. 45N Cotton Gin Rd.
Disturbance
• Vimville-Causeyville Rd.
Burglary
• Chip Pickering Dr.
Accident with injuries
• Interstate 20-59 EB.
Accident no injuries
• Bolen Long Creek Rd.
Accident hit and run
• Old Hwy. 19SE.
• Old Homestead Rd.
Fire Runs
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
• Emergency medical service call, Hwy. 514 (Clarkdale).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 38 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
