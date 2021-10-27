Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Shoplifting - Ray Barnes, born in 1989, 3418 State Blvd., Meridian. Barnes is also charged with threatening exhibition of weapons, resisting arrest, abusive calls to E-911.
• Willful trespassing - Sanchez M. King, born in 1980, 527 North Hills Meridian.
• Possession of marijuana - Rebekah M. Atkins, born in 2001, 2561 Old Hwy. 19, SE. Meridian.
• Disturbing the Peace - Jerrell Rigdon, born in 1967, homeless. Rigdon is also charged with disorderly conduct.
• Domestic violence - Tyrone Rodgers, born in 1985, 1310 1/2 Robinson St Apt. A Jackson.
• Simple assault/threat - Santarius Stidmon, born in 1994, 930 42nd Ave. Apt. 1002, Meridian.
• DUI - Shanika McLaurin, born in 1993, 5033 CR 8 Vossburg. McLaurin is also charged with giving false information/two counts.
• Shoplifting - Karen Smith, born in 1997, 3508 40th St., Meridian.
• Domestic violence/two counts - Tony Moffite, born in 1987, 2642 Myrtlewood Dr., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - William V. John, born in 1964, 1016 70th Place, Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Michelle Roland, born in 1976, 2700 St Andrews St., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Brandon Chaney, born in 1985, homeless.
• Contempt of court - Jeffery Miller Walker, 50, 1415 College Dr., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Ray Barnes, born in 1989, 3418 State Blvd., Meridian. Barnes is also charged with disturbance of a business.
• Simple assault - Sheiana Davis, born in 1991, 2317 36th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/other - Jeffery M. Walker, born in 1971, 10271 Morgan Rd., Meridian. Walker is also charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance possession of paraphernalia.
• DUI/other - Diedrich R. Miller Jr., born in 2002, 8447 NE Pines Dr., Meridian. Miller Jr. is also charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
• Disturbance of a business - Theresa C. Belvin, born in 1972, 2382 Muley Rd., Decatur.
• Resisting arrest - Roshanda Clark, born in 1983, homeless.
• Simple assault - Robert L. Glass, born in 1969, 329 40th Ave., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Trevor J. Broerman, born in 1988, 9632 Indian Wells Dr., Lone Tree, Colo.
• Domestic violence - Chico C. Davis, born in 1983, 2019 34th Ave., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Wednesday.
Commercial burglary
• 5500 block of Hwy. 11/80 West, 7:43 a.m.
Stolen vehicles
• 5500 block of Hwy. 11/80 West, 7:43 a.m.
Auto burglary
• 1800 block of South Frontage Rd., 10:25 a.m.
• 5000 block of Arundel Rd., 11:13 p.m.
• 3500 block of Hwy. 39N, 6:31 p.m.
Residential burglary
• 3800 block of Davis St., 7:05 p.m.
Shootings
• 500 block of Front St. Ext., 8:01 p.m.
• 3000 block of Poplar Springs Dr., 3:53 a.m.
• 2400 block of Hwy. 19N, 9:28 p.m.
Robbery
• 3200 block of 23rd Ave., 9:08 p.m.
Residential burglary
• 1400 block of 45th Ave., 12:52 a.m.
Shootings
• 200 block of 22nd Ave., 11:01 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 12 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 4 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• False pretense, misdemeanor - Courtney Lanae Castle, 23, 6582 Crickett Rd., Meridian.
• Burglary/commercial - Dalton Clarence Davis Jr., 52, 189 Mt. Horeb Rd., Meridian. Davis Jr. is also charged with burglary/dwelling house.
• Driving under the influence of other substance - Jenita Verita Smith, 40, 909 Church Ave., Meridian. Smith is also charged with failure to dim headlights, no liability insurance, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana in a vehicle.
• Burglary of commercial building/three counts - Lamajor Undreaous Taylor, 31, 1529 49th Ave., Meridian.
• Contempt of court - Robert Joseph Britt, 46, 709 Alamutcha St., Marion.
• Domestic violence/simple assault - Joshua Edward Cavenaugh, 33, 1451 Fairchild Rd., Meridian.
• Sale of controlled substance - Jessica Dale Frazier, 31, 46250 Jenkins Rd., Frankliton, La. Frazier is also charged with conspiracy.
• DUI/other substance - Steven Edward Graham, 50, 810 Church Ave., Meridian. Graham is also charged with improper equipment, suspended driver’s license, possession of marijuana in a vehicle.
• Fleeing and eluding in a motor vehicle - Henry James Pruitt, 28, 203 60th Ave., Meridian. Pruitt is also charged with weapon, possession of by a felon, felon in possession of a firearm/two counts, prohibition, deadly weapon or contraband in jail.
• Felony/DUI/fourth offense - Dajour Qushun Taylor, 30, 1025 Lynn, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Rape/attempted
• Sam Lackey Rd., Meridian.
Accident no injuries
• Branch Estates Rd., Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Monday through Wednesday.
CO detector activation due to malfunction
• 316 Driftwood.
No incident found on arrival at dispatch address
• 3448 20th.
Dispatched and cancelled while leaving station
• 3326 Old Marion.
Not reported
• 3241 Lamb.
• 2122 26th.
• 3234 Poplar Springs.
• 75 Hwy. 19.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 44 emergency runs Tuesday at 2 p.m. and 50 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.