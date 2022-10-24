Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
Oct. 20
• DUI/refusal - Clifton E. Burnham, born in 1962, 5520 North Hills St., Meridian.
Oct. 21
• Simple assault - Heather D. Malone, born in 1970, 1801 24th St., Apt. G3, Meridian. Malone is also charged with malicious mischief.
• Domestic violence - Zephaniah D. Nealy, born in 1994, 4524 Hwy. 39N, Apt. C87, Meridian.
Oct. 22
• Domestic violence - Michael L. Shampine, born in 1982, 1311 39th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI - Zachary S. Fulkerson, born in 1990, 501 Dees Rd., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Oct. 21
• Auto burglary - 1100 block of Constitution Ave., 2:25 p.m.
• Residential burglary - 2800 block of Vally St., 11:32 a.m.
Oct. 22
• Commercial burglary - 700 block of A St., 9:07 a.m.
Oct. 23
• Robbery - 2900 block of Hwy. 39N, 7:51 p.m.
• Shooting - 200 block of 24th St., 9:12 a.m.
• Shooting - 2500 block of 15th St., 11:16 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 10 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
Oct. 21
• Uttering forgery/two counts - Douglas Eugene Boles, 43, 8998 Collinsville Rd., Collinsville. Boles is also charged with probation violation/parole.
• Domestic violence/simple assault - Brenda Maye Renfrow, 62, 4678 Long Creek Water Rd., Meridian.
• Disturbance of family/domestic violence - Travis Eugene Sullivan III, 29, 1472 Long Creek Rd., Meridian.
• Possession of methamphetamine - Renee Wright, 53, 113 CR 141 Lot 4, Quitman. Wright is also charged with possession of controlled substance/two counts.
Oct. 22
• DUI/first offense - Jau Shonta Qua Lyrion Davis, 25, 1502 N Archusa Ave. Apt. 106, Quitman. Davis is also charged with failure to pay.
• Failure to pay - Aikiev Sangelo Griffin, 28, 107 71st Place A-51, Meridian.
Oct. 23
• DUI/first offense - Philip Lynn Harmon, 26, 419 Eatman Ave., Eutaw, Ala. Harmon is also charged with no liability insurance, no license tag, driving with suspended license.
• Possession of controlled substance - Marquita Qwanta McCoy, 39, 506 Front St., Meridian.
• Possession of stolen property - Micheal Chase Rigdon, 31, 9951 Hwy. 495, Meridian. Rigdon is also charged with trespassing.
• Domestic violence/simple assault - Christopher Lee Walters, 47, 2423 46th St., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Oct. 21
• Grand larceny - Oak St.
• Accident no injuries - Causeyville Rd.
• Theft - Lizelia Rd.
• Disturbance - Long Creek Water Rd.
• Accident hit and run - Hamrick Rd.-W Lauderdale Rd.
• Disturbance - Long Creek Rd.
Oct. 22
• Traffic stop - Hwy. 11/80.
• Traffic stop - I-20/59 EB.
• Theft - Kewanee Church Rd.
• Accident unknown - Marion-Russell Rd.
• Traffic stop - Hwy. 493.
Oct. 23
• Suspicious vehicle - Hwy. 11/80.
• Theft - S.L. Wilson Rd.
• Traffic stop - 8th St.
• Meet complainant - Hwy. 495.
Oct. 24
• Theft - Grand Ave.
• Vandalism - Hwy. 11S-Barmer Ln.
Mississippi Public School District
• Possession of weapon on educational property - Wilson C. Gates, 21, 2017 30th Ave., Meridian.
• Possession of weapon on educational property - Kelik S. Mauriscey, 19, 6132 13th Ave., Meridian.
• Possession of weapon on educational property - Kelvin Sadarron Lee Mauriscey, 24, 6132 13th Ave., Meridian.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 44 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.