Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Petit larceny - Jason Leddon, born in 1983, 903 A St., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Davion M. Hardy, born in 1983, 3820 Smith St., Meridian. Hardy is also charged with domestic violence/two counts.
• DUI - Nikki A. Rogers, born in 1989, 3830 Chunky Duffee Rd., Chunky.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
• Meridian Police responded to 8 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• DUI/first offense - Laporsha Kimbreesha Brown, 23, 1719 Hwy. 19N, Meridian. Brown is also charged with run stop lights, no liability insurance, no driver’s license.
• Trespassing - Kevin Eric Fuller, 39, 1717 Fred Haywood Rd., Causeyville.
• Simple assault/two counts - Hunter Hillard Hager, 23, 8790 Pinewood Circle, Meridian.
• Failure to appear - Naerica T. Jones, 31, 1901 37th Ave., Meridian.
• Probation violation/parole - Cordarius K. Keeton, 26, 2511 Sinia Rd. Preston.
• Failure to appear - Gerald Evan Ricks, 56, 2170 Wells Rd., Little Rock, Miss.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Theft
• Constitution Ave.
• Lauderdale/Toomsuba Rd.
• 5th St.
Petit larceny
• Hwy. 145
Burglary
• Meehan Savoy Rd.
Accident no injuries
• Will Garrett Rd.
Traffic stop
• Hwy. 19S/Scruggs Rd.
• 26th St/10th Ave.
• 22nd Ave/5th St.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 57 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.
