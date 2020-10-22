Meridian Police Department
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Thursday.
Robbery
• 1900 block of Hwy. 19N, 9:31 p.m.
Commercial burglary
• 800 block of North Frontage Rd., 11:05 a.m.
Stolen vehicles
• 500 block of North Frontage Rd., 1:54 p.m.
Auto burglary
• 2300 block of North Frontage Rd., 3:12 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 7 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday.
• Burglary/dwelling house - Yerby Lee Hughes III, 71, 1717 Skyline Rd., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - James Edward Lewis Jr., 70, 2139 13th Ave., Meridian.
• Receiving stolen property - Gabriel Levon Mosley, 28, 34 Sunday Dr., Butler, Ala.
• Larceny, less than trespass (joyriding) - Richard L. Payne, 54, 5616 Haguewood Rd., Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Wednesday through Thursday.
• Motor vehicle accident, Hwy. 19S (Southeast).
• Brushfire, Paulding Rd. (Meehan).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 68 emergency runs Thursday at 2 p.m.
