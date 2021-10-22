Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Failure to appear - Johnny Wayne Walker, 34, 1756 Lizzie Rd., Meridian.
• Assault on a minor - Kenyatta McClelland, born in 1986, 506 Front St. Ext. Apt. E5, Meridian.
• DUI/other - Edward T. Walker, born in 1979, 1730 Lizzie Rd. Apt. B, Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Tobias S. Windham, born in 1994, 2429 Highland Park Dr., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Alfred D. Smith, born in 1967, 2209 30th Ave., Meridian.
• Simple assault - Eddie J. Davis Jr., born in 1989, 1407 22nd Ave., Meridian. Davis Jr. is also charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, giving false information.
• Domestic violence/two counts - Alfred D. Smith, born in 1967, 3801 10th Ave, Meridian.
• Simple assault - Davion D. Williams, born in 1994, 2402 36th Place, Meridian.
• DUI/other - Charlsa R. Donohue, born in 1973, 6102 Hwy. 493, Meridian.
• DUI - Shamar Collins, born in 1995, 2714 Grandview Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/other - Daniel Hinton, born in 1981, 283 Terry Rd., Lauderdale.
• Burglary/commercial - John Tyler Evans, 35, 10177 Shallow Creek Dr., Collinsville.
• Failure to pay/two counts - Michael Jeremy Hill, 33, 142 Cable Line Rd., Cuba, Ala. Hill is also charged with failure to appear.
• Burglary/Commercial - Robert Hughes, 21, 4903 Telephone Rd., Pascagoula.
• Kidnapping - Lamaurice Hasani Jenkins, 40, 208 3rd St., Meridian. Jenkins is also charged with motor vehicle theft/felony, burglary/dwelling house.
• Failure to appear - Carla Joy Romero, 39, 6735 George Minor Rd., Meridian.
• Murder - Johnny Lee Thomas, 117 Leola St., Quitman.
• Domestic violence - Jaterreon T. Donwell, born in 1999, 2601 16th St. Apt. 5, Meridian.
• DUI - Lawanda A. Coats, born in 1980, PO Box 870 Livingston, Ala.
• Disorderly conduct - Donzell Payne, born in 2000, 4355 Old Rock Rd., Porterville.
• Shoplifting - Candy M. Dickerson, born in 1990, 1135 Rock Creek Rd., Union.
• Shoplifting - Shondrea L. Ivy, born in 1999, 2427 4th Ave. Apt. 20C, Meridian. Ivy is also charged with DUI/other.
• DUI/other - Albert Sanders, born in 1978, 2005 38th Ave., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Auto burglary
• 2200 block of Front St., 10:40 p.m.
• 200 block of 49th Ave. S, 8:31 p.m.
Shootings
• 5200 block of 5th St., 7:33 p.m.
• 3200 block of Grandview Ave., 9:16 p.m.
• 2000 block of 43rd Ave., 8 a.m.
Stolen vehicles
• 1300 block of Hamilton Ave., 1:45 p.m.
• 100 block of Tommy Webb Dr., 4:45 p.m.
• 300 block of Hwy. 19N, 7:12 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Trespassing - Lindsey Renee Brewer, 29, 2396 Bolen Long Creek Rd., Meridian.
• Felony/DUI/fourth offense - Edward Eugene Almond, 58, 8168 Prisock Rd., Lauderdale. Almond is also charged with suspended driver’s license, disturbing the peace.
• Domestic violence/simple assault - Poncy Dawon Davis, 39, 1615 31st Ave., Meridian. Davis is also charged with no driver’s license.
• Malicious mischief/vandalism - Markia Deshay Evans, 20, 42 Tatum Rd., Waynesboro.
• Malicious mischief/vandalism - Teshanti Evans, 22, 42 Tatum Rd., Waynesboro.
• Disturbance of family - LaJames S. Griffin, 27, 2684 Hwy. 496, Meridian.
• Failure to register as a sex offender, non-compliant - Steven Bell Heidelberg, 35, 125 Sandflat Rd., Meridian.
• Lustful touching of a child/two counts - Luke Tanner Mason, 27, 5314 Chesterville Rd., Tupelo.
• DUI/first offense - Joshua Roshun McCory, 32, 4493 Russell/Mt. Gilead Rd., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Theft
• Will Garrett Rd., Toomsuba.
Burglary
• Lauderdale/Toomsuba.
• Hwy. 493, Meridian.
Disturbance
• Hwy. 496.
• Will Garrett Rd., Toomsuba.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.
Motor vehicle accident with injuries
• 1248 Roebuck.
Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire
• 2724 44th.
Alarm system sounded due to malfunction
• 5000 Hwy. 39.
Not reported
• 1500 Hwy. 11.
• 3412 State.
• 4526 Highland Park.
• 5199 Hwy. 39.
• 815 64th.
• 1318 15th.
• 2416 43rd.
• 3412 State.
• 499 17th.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 32 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.
