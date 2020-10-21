Meridian Police Department
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Robbery
• 1900 block of Hwy. 19N at 4:07 a.m.
Stolen vehicles
• 4700 block of North Hills St., 7:17 p.m.
• 2700 block of 40th St., 7:32 p.m.
Auto burglary
• 1600 block of College Dr., 11:19 a.m.
Residential burglary
• 1600 block of 8th Ave., 11:09.
• Meridian Police responded to 1 shot fired calls but when officers arrived on the scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• DUI/second offense - Donnie Fitzgerald Farmer II, 26, 307 Laurelwood Circle, Laurel. Farmer II is also charged with improper equipment, suspended driver’s license.
• Probation violation/parole - Larry Charles Gordon Jr., 30, 1076 Sandflat Loop, Meridian. Gordon Jr. is also charged with failure to appear.
• Failure to pay - Joshua McLaurien Kinard, 51, 7490 Vanzyverden Rd., Meridian.
• Uttering forgery - Taja Sherrette Laws, 32, 8699 King Rd., Meridian.
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Vandalism
• Hwy. 495, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
• Motor vehicle accident, Center Hill/Martin Rd. (Bailey).
• Motor vehicle accident, Hwy. 19N (Collinsville).
• Motor vehicle accident, Chapel Rd. (Northeast).
• Brushfire, Mt. Olive Rd. (Clarkdale).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 22 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
