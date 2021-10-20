Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Shoplifting/two counts - Brandy Lynn Edwards, born in 1979, 3900 13th St., Meridian.
• DUI/refusal - Justin T. Godwin.
• Probation violation/parole - Darrius Hall Parks, 24, 4215 35th St., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Jameion L. Scott, 20, 2427 4th Ave., Meridian.
• Failure to pay - Jhalil Javieon Thomas, 23, failure to pay, 4500 Pacific St., Meridian.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Malicious mischief/vandalism - Markia Deshay Evans, 20, 42 Tatum Rd., Waynesboro.
• Malicious mischief/vandalism - Teshanti Evans, 22, 42 Tatum Rd., Waynesboro.
• Voyeurism-Trespass by “Peeping Tom” - John David Oliver, 43, 3452 Yachtsman Dr., Toomsuba. Oliver is also charged with probation violation/parole, trespassing.
• Possession of drugs with intent - Lafayette Presswood, 40, 3127 27th St., Meridian. Presswood is also charged with sale of controlled substance/two counts, possession of stolen firearm, felon in possession of firearm.
• Domestic violence/simple assault - Brandon Eugene Small, 35, 2431 Highland Ave., Meridian.
• Kidnapping - James Robert Strickland, 36, 6488 Hwy. 513, Stonewall. Strickland is also charged with motor vehicle theft/felony, violation of order or agreement.
• MS Compulsory School Attendance Law - Kathy Busby, 52, 8291 Pine Springs Rd., Meridian.
• Probation violation/parole - Christopher Lloyd Horner, 34, 635 Azalea Dr., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Wednesday.
Theft
• Longwood Dr.
Domestic violence
• Mini Farm Rd.
Drug activity
• 5th St.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Monday through Wednesday.
Smoke detector activation, no fire - unintentional
• 2416 43rd.
Not reported
• 3399 2nd.
• 4609 Broadmoor.
Motor vehicle accident with injuries
• 2349 Hwy. 39.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 51 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.