Meridian Police Department

The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.

• Shoplifting/two counts - Brandy Lynn Edwards, born in 1979, 3900 13th St., Meridian.

• DUI/refusal - Justin T. Godwin.

• Probation violation/parole - Darrius Hall Parks, 24, 4215 35th St., Meridian.

• Domestic violence - Jameion L. Scott, 20, 2427 4th Ave., Meridian.

• Failure to pay - Jhalil Javieon Thomas, 23, failure to pay, 4500 Pacific St., Meridian.

Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.

• Malicious mischief/vandalism - Markia Deshay Evans, 20, 42 Tatum Rd., Waynesboro.

• Malicious mischief/vandalism - Teshanti Evans, 22, 42 Tatum Rd., Waynesboro.

• Voyeurism-Trespass by “Peeping Tom” - John David Oliver, 43, 3452 Yachtsman Dr., Toomsuba. Oliver is also charged with probation violation/parole, trespassing.

• Possession of drugs with intent - Lafayette Presswood, 40, 3127 27th St., Meridian. Presswood is also charged with sale of controlled substance/two counts, possession of stolen firearm, felon in possession of firearm.

• Domestic violence/simple assault - Brandon Eugene Small, 35, 2431 Highland Ave., Meridian.

• Kidnapping - James Robert Strickland, 36, 6488 Hwy. 513, Stonewall. Strickland is also charged with motor vehicle theft/felony, violation of order or agreement.

• MS Compulsory School Attendance Law - Kathy Busby, 52, 8291 Pine Springs Rd., Meridian.

• Probation violation/parole - Christopher Lloyd Horner, 34, 635 Azalea Dr., Meridian.

Incident Reports

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Wednesday.

Theft

• Longwood Dr.

Domestic violence

• Mini Farm Rd.

Drug activity

• 5th St.

Fire Runs

The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Monday through Wednesday.

Smoke detector activation, no fire - unintentional

• 2416 43rd.

Not reported

• 3399 2nd.

• 4609 Broadmoor.

Motor vehicle accident with injuries

• 2349 Hwy. 39.

Ambulance Runs

Metro Ambulance reported 51 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.

