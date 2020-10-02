Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Possession of controlled substance - Anthony Lavalle Brooks, 53, 1616 18th St., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Richard Santel Cole, 30, 901 Martin Luther King Dr., Meridian. Cole is also charged with improper equipment.
• Sale of controlled substance/two counts - Jacoby Rahjem Cooley, 27, 598 Ponta St., Marion.
• Motor vehicle theft/felony - Zawone Townsend, 18, 2204 20th Ave., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Theft
• Long Creek Rd., Meridian.
• Byrd Doerner Rd., Collinsville.
Stop suspicious
• N Frontage Rd. at 18th Ave., Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.
• False alarm, 6th St.
• Grassfire, South Frontage Rd.
• Vehicle accident, 40th Ave.
• Removal of victim(s) from elevator 11th St.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.
• Motor vehicle accident, Hwy. 19N (Suqualena, Collinsville).
• Brushfire, York Rd. (Center Ridge, Lauderdale).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 46 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.
