The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.

• Possession of controlled substance - Anthony Lavalle Brooks, 53, 1616 18th St., Meridian.

• DUI/first offense - Richard Santel Cole, 30, 901 Martin Luther King Dr., Meridian. Cole is also charged with improper equipment.

• Sale of controlled substance/two counts - Jacoby Rahjem Cooley, 27, 598 Ponta St., Marion.

• Motor vehicle theft/felony - Zawone Townsend, 18, 2204 20th Ave., Meridian.

Incident Reports

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.

Theft

• Long Creek Rd., Meridian.

• Byrd Doerner Rd., Collinsville.

Stop suspicious

• N Frontage Rd. at 18th Ave., Meridian.

Fire Runs

The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.

• False alarm, 6th St.

• Grassfire, South Frontage Rd.

• Vehicle accident, 40th Ave.

• Removal of victim(s) from elevator 11th St.

The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.

• Motor vehicle accident, Hwy. 19N (Suqualena, Collinsville).

• Brushfire, York Rd. (Center Ridge, Lauderdale).

Ambulance Runs

Metro Ambulance reported 46 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.

 

