Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
Oct. 14
• Domestic violence - Adrien K. Dubose, born in 1962, 209 50th Ave., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Jariko Q. Chaney, born in 1982, 1804 16th St., Meridian. Chaney is also charged with willful trespassing.
• DUI/other - Dearius M. Ruffin, born in 2003, 3702 Valley Rd. Lot 2, Meridian.
• Public drunk - Joshua R. Hearn, born in 1977, 3511 2nd St., Meridian.
Oct. 15
• DUI - Taras L. Hill Jr., born in 1985, 2902 St Andrew St. Apt. 15, Meridian. Hill Jr. is also charged with disorderly conduct.
• DUI - Rachael Spencer, born in 1993, 200 23rd St. Apt. B61, Meridian. Spencer is also charged with disorderly conduct.
• Domestic violence - Jadakiss L. Hare, born in 2001, 1419 17th St., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Ziaire I. Drane, born in 2001, 5519 B Place, Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Zocquiel I. Drane, born in 1999, 5519 B Place, Meridian.
Oct. 16
• Domestic violence/two counts - Xavier D. Holt, born in 1996, 3710 Davis St. Apt. 2, Meridian.
• Possession of a controlled substance - Colton L. Parker, born in 1993, 3013 Willow Dr., Meridian. Parker is also charged with giving false information.
Oct. 17
• Felon in possession of a firearm - Ziaire Ivyon Drane, 21, 5119 B Place, Meridian. Drane is also charged with probation violation/parole.
• Shoplifting/Dirt Cheap - Patricia Goodwin, born in 1956, 1400 32nd Ave., Meridian.
Oct. 18
• Malicious mischief - Malery C. Miller, born in 1977, 3830 Poplar Springs Dr. Apt. D41, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Wednesday.
Oct. 14
• Commercial burglary - 1800 block of 24th Ave., 7:58 a.m.
Oct. 15
• Auto burglary - 2500 block of Sellers Dr., 8:48 a.m.
• Shooting - 5300 block of Manning St., 2:05 p.m.
Oct. 16
• Commercial burglary - 400 block of 12th Ave., 4:31 a.m.
• Residential burglary - 2800 block of Vally St., 6:53 p.m.
Oct. 17
• Commercial burglary - 2000 block of Old Marion Rd., 1:18 p.m.
• Commercial burglary - 2000 block of Old Marion Rd., 1:57 p.m.
• Auto burglary - 1400 block of 11th Ave., 3:01 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 13 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
Oct. 18
• Trespassing - Justin Javon Easley, 32, 5312 Brannon Price Rd., Meridian.
• Domestic violence/simple assault - Rodney Lanier Parker, 29, 2474 Hwy. 496, Meridian.
Oct. 19
• DUI/first offense - Addison Starr Pilgrim, 18, 3627 Catherine Dr., Lauderdale. Pilgrim is also charged with failure to pay.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Oct. 17
• Theft - Aycock Rd.
Oct. 18
• Accident no injuries - Will Garrett Rd.
• Burglary already occupied - Hwy. 19S.
• Meet complainant - Constitution Ave.
• Disturbance - Hwy. 496.
• Accident hit and run - Long Creek Rd.
• Vandalism - Montgomery Dr.
• Accident no injuries - Hwy. 11/80.
• Meet complainant - 22nd Ave. S.
• Accident hit and run - Russell-Mt. Gilead Rd.
Oct. 19
• Traffic stop - Center Hill-Martin Rd.
Fire Runs
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
Oct. 17
• Structure fire - Pine Springs Rd. (Bailey, Martin, Suqualena).
• Motor vehicle accident - 31st Ave. (South).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 41 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
