Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• Shoplifting - Taryn Ivy, born in 1986, 1160 Hwy. 19S, Meridian.
• DUI - Caleb J. Gunn, born in 1993, 135 Helms Rd., Enterprise.
• Possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle - Marquiz H. Merritt, born in 1993, 601 34th Ave., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Alonso Norman, born in 1990, 3312 Highland Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/other - Lilderence Reed, born in 2001, 803 29th St. Apt. 722, Meridian. Reed is also charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
• DUI - Rodrick Rankin, born in 1975, 225 MLK Dr., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Curtis Scott, born in 1976, 2608 17th St., Meridian.
• DUI - Jeremy G. Campbell, born in 1986, 3726 19th Ct., Meridian. Campbell is also charged with resisting arrest, destruction of city property.
• Disorderly conduct - Bradford Caldwell, born in 1990, homeless.
• DUI/other - Joseph Darby Jr., born in 1983, 5438 CR 150, Stonewall.
• Domestic violence - Kenneth Jones, born in 1992, 1017 16th St. Apt. 18C, Meridian. Jones is also charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Robbery
• 4500 block of Highland Park Dr., 3:01 p.m.
Commercial burglary
• 1000 block of Front St., 7:36 a.m.
Auto burglary
• 100 block of South Frontage Rd., 8:36 p.m.
• 4600 block of 5th Ave., 7:49 a.m.
• 4500 block of Hwy. 39N, 8:41 a.m.
• 5000 block of 4th Ave., 9:01 a.m.
• 3600 block of 25th Ave., 9:55 a.m.
• 4500 block of Hwy. 39N, 1:19 p.m.
Residential burglary
• 4000 block of Paulding St., 11:53 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 7 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• DUI/second offense - Montgomery Clark Campbell, 24, 3509 42nd St., Meridian. Campbell is also charged with headlighting deer/or livestock.
• Failure to appear/four counts - Larry M. Dixon, 33, 5203 25th Druid Ln., Meridian.
• DUI/second offense - Kenneth Bernard Fleming Jr., 28, 2286 Old Wire Rd., Meridian. Fleming Jr. is also charged with seat belt violation, no liability insurance, no driver’s license.
• Failure to appear - Randy Lovell Gray, 60, 1972 Old Wire Rd., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Sandra Gray, 54, 3085 Rob Sims Rd., Meridian. Gray is also charged with improper passing, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, suspended driver’s license.
• Domestic violence/simple assault - Tony Carlos Kimble Jr., 24, 2841 Rob Sims, Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Christopher Mark McLelland, 49, 753 East Firetower Rd., Meridian. McLelland is also charged with disregard of traffic device.
• Larceny, less than trespass (joyriding) - Richard L. Payne, 54, 5616 Haguewood Rd., Meridian.
• Failure to appear - Bobby Darell Rush, 41, 2610 Highland Ave., Meridian.
• Possession of methamphetamine with intent - Stephen Todd Russell, 39, 4734 E Crescent Lake Rd., Meridian.
• DUI/third offense - Ginger Venear Terry, 54, 1801 24th Ave., Meridian. Terry is also charged with driving on wrong side of road.
• Failure to appear - Johnderik Rolan Washam, 25, 5917 Hwy. 493, Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Logan Brianna Wilkes, 21, 10054 Mayatt Rd., Collinsville. Wilkes is also charged with disregard of traffic device, no liability insurance, expired tag, suspended driver’s license.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Theft
• Mini Farm Rd., Meridian.
Pick up wanted
• Lakeview Golf Course Rd., Meridian.
Observation
• Smith Spur Rd., Toomsuba.
Disturbance
• Fred Haguewood Rd., Meridian.
• Zero Rd/Jeffery Acres Rd., Meridian.
• Rob Sims Rd., Meridian.
Burglary/all but dwelling
• Martin Moore Rd., Collinsville.
Accident/no injuries
• Kewanee Rd./ J.O. Thomas Rd., Lauderdale.
• Pine Springs Rd., Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
• Motor vehicle accident, Hwy. 45/Old Hwy. 45 (Lauderdale).
• Motor vehicle accident, Interstate 20 (Toomsuba).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 60 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
