Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• Disorderly conduct - Robert C. Boyd, born in 1942, 6536 Timbercove Dr., Meridian.
• DUI/other - Justin T. Odom, born in 1979, 8629 Van Zyverden Rd., Meridian. Odom is also charged with possession of paraphernalia.
• Shoplifting - Eddie Davis, born in 1989, homeless.
• Willful trespassing - Jadaisha S. Tubbs, born in 1975, 2209 19th Ave., Meridian.
• Disturbing the peace - Shakara S. Smith, born in 1992, 3412 35th Ave., Meridian. Smith is also charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana, malicious mischief, public profanity.
• DUI/other - Jeveion D. Wells, born in 1997, 2216 32nd Ave., Meridian. Wells is also charged with possession of paraphernalia.
• Assault on a minor - Derrickus D. Willis, born in 1998, 3508 32nd Ave., Meridian.
• DUI - Ronald D. Bradley, born in 1962, 10030 Rd. 311, Union.
• DUI/other - Raad Ali, born in 2003, 364 Chapel Hill Dr., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Bradford R. Caldwell, born in 1980, 322 2nd St., Meridian.
• Public drunk - Sammie Powell III, born in 1991, homeless.
• Public drunk - Khaneron Leflore, born in 1983, homeless.
• Willful trespassing - Jaricko Q. Chaney, born in 1982, 1201 35th Ave., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Commercial burglary
• 900 block of 45th Ave., Meridian.
• Meridian Police responded to 12 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• DUI/other substance - Sintrica Tyerica Anthony, 20, 905 Jeff Davis School Rd., Meridian. Anthony is also charged with failure to dim headlights, possession of marijuana in vehicle.
• DUI/first offense - Mekhi Diaz Brown, 24, 6441 Chickasaw St., Marion. Brown is also charged with seat belt violation, failure to signal, expired license tag, child restraint law/two counts, driving under the influence/child endangerment/two counts.
• Fleeing and eluding in a motor vehicle - Marco Allen Crowe, 28, 6311 Grantham Rd., Meridian. Crowe is also charged with reckless driving, failure to yield to emergency vehicle.
• Court order/mandatory days - Adrien Keith Dubose, 59, 209 50th Ave., Meridian.
• Fleeing and eluding in a motor vehicle - Deterrio Kevon Dunnigan Jr., 23, 804 Bragg Ave., Meridian.
• Court order/mandatory days - Donald Lee Flowers, 47, 2414 25th St., Meridian.
• Possession of controlled substance - Samuel Chase Keely, 39, 7634 Pineridge Dr., Meridian.
• Aggravated assault/domestic violence - James Lanier Jr., 23, 4416 26th Ave., Meridian.
• Possession of weapon by a convicted felon - Shane Collin Moulds, 40, 2376 CR 420, Quitman.
• Possession of controlled substance - Derence Maurice Reed, 42, 2627 St Andrews St., Meridian.
• DUI/second offense - Dralyn Quantez Terrell, 20, 420 43rd Ave., Meridian. Terrell is also charged with failure to dim headlights, no driver’s license, no liability insurance.
• Fleeing and eluding in a motor vehicle - Alfred Jerome Watts, 34, 2728 27th St., Meridian. Watts is also charged with improper equipment, disregard of traffic device, improper passing, no driver’s license, no liability insurance, DUI/other substance, failure to pay.
• Failure to pay - Charles Ray Yarbrough, 39, 4780 E Crescent Lake Dr., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Unknown trouble
• Bolen Long Creek Rd., Meridian.
Accident no injuries
• Dock Gator Rd., Daleville.
• Pine Springs Rd., Meridian.
Accident unknown
• Causeyville Rd/Hwy. 45 by-pass SB, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
Alarm system activation, no fire - unintentional
• 2120 4th.
• 1114 63rd.
Smoke detector activation due to malfunction
• 4603 25th.
Smoke or odor removal
• 5525 Bounds.
Not reported
• 302 C/twice.
• 310 53rd.
• 3901 King.
• 3614 Poplar Springs.
• 4401 40th.
• 6604 Hwy. 80.
• 103 Frontage.
• 1404 Roebuck.
• 3830 Poplar Springs.
• 900 Frontage.
Dispatched and canceled en route
• 1525 Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial.
• 6604 Hwy. 80.
Smoke detector activation, no fire - unintentional
• 1399 Roebuck.
Alarm system sounded due to a malfunction
• 6604 Hwy. 80.
Threat to burn
• 3900 50th.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 29 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
