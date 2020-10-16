Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Possession of marijuana - Tommy L. Croft, born in 1987, 3110 26th St., Meridian. Croft is also charged with possession of paraphernalia, shoplifting.
• DUI - Corey Homan, born in 1989, 6720 Pine Springs Circle, Meridian. Homan is also charged with giving false information, possession of paraphernalia.
• Disorderly conduct - Jadakiss L. Hare, born in 2001, 1419 17th St., Meridian.
• Possession of a controlled substance - Tirek Jimerson born in 2002, 1607 A Ave., Meridian.
• Burglary/dwelling house - Hannah Leigh Burnham, 30, 5520 North Hills St., Meridian. Burnham is also charged with shoplifting $500 or more.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Auto burglary
• 1100 block of Constitution Ave., 1:19 p.m.
• 2500 block of 28th Ave., 9:15 p.m.
Commercial burglary
• 2100 block of North Hills St., 3:11 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Fleeing and eluding in a motor vehicle - 725 Quinton Nunn Rd., DeKalb.
• Motor vehicle theft/two counts - Freda Nicole Card, 35, 2427 4th Ave., Meridian.
• Failure to appear - Micheal Antonyia Hunter, 32, 285 Betts Radcliff Rd., Meridian.
• Possession of controlled substance - Kimberly Dawn Overby, 45, 383 Briarwood Rd. Lot 117, Meridian.
• Probation violation/parole - Juan K. Simpson, 26, 3551 Sawroad 154, Jackson.
• Sale of a controlled substance - Whitney Walk, 34, 1819 5th Ave., Meridian.
• Felony DUI - Krystal Dawn Wolverton, 34, 3911 Broken Horn Ct., Douglasville, Ga. Wolverton is also charged with probation violation/parole.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Accident with injuries
• Hwy. 45N/Old Hwy. 45N.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 58 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.