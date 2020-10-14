Meridian Police Department

The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.

• DUI - Krystal Wolverton, born in 1986, 3911 Broken Horn Ct., Douglasville, Ga.

• Possession of paraphernalia - Fredrick Cockrell, born in 1981, 2402 36th Place, Meridian.

• Disorderly conduct - James Wilson, born in 1979, 5297 Hwy. 39N, Meridian.

Incident Reports

The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.

Shootings

• 2100 block of 14th St. at 1:49 p.m.

• Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.

• Probation violation/parole - Dalton Paul McMullan, 20, 1471 Long Creek Rd., Meridian.

• Contempt/child support - Richard Junior Overstreet Jr., 58, 8469 Lauderdale-Toomsuba Rd., Toomsuba. Overstreet Jr. is also charged with child support/failure to pay.

• Failure to appear - James Chip Sciple, 41, 2563 Simmons Rd., Little Rock, Miss.

Incident Reports

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.

Burglary

• Gene Carr Rd.

Theft

• Hwy. 11/80.

Fire Runs

The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.

• Motor vehicle accident, Hwy. 493 (Bailey).

• Motor vehicle accident, Crescent Lake (Long Creek).

• Vehicle fire, N Shore Dr. (Toomsuba).

Ambulance Runs

Metro Ambulance reported 32 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.

 

