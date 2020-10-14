Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• DUI - Krystal Wolverton, born in 1986, 3911 Broken Horn Ct., Douglasville, Ga.
• Possession of paraphernalia - Fredrick Cockrell, born in 1981, 2402 36th Place, Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - James Wilson, born in 1979, 5297 Hwy. 39N, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Shootings
• 2100 block of 14th St. at 1:49 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Probation violation/parole - Dalton Paul McMullan, 20, 1471 Long Creek Rd., Meridian.
• Contempt/child support - Richard Junior Overstreet Jr., 58, 8469 Lauderdale-Toomsuba Rd., Toomsuba. Overstreet Jr. is also charged with child support/failure to pay.
• Failure to appear - James Chip Sciple, 41, 2563 Simmons Rd., Little Rock, Miss.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Burglary
• Gene Carr Rd.
Theft
• Hwy. 11/80.
Fire Runs
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
• Motor vehicle accident, Hwy. 493 (Bailey).
• Motor vehicle accident, Crescent Lake (Long Creek).
• Vehicle fire, N Shore Dr. (Toomsuba).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 32 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.