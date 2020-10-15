Meridian Police Department

The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday.

• Public drunk -Brian Aimsworth, born in 1975, homeless.

• Shoplifting - Jonique Moore, born in 1984,11841 Rd. 573, Philadelphia.

• Disorderly conduct - Shatara Anderson, born in 1997, 131 Pine St., Newton. Oct. 14.

• DUI/other - Angela M. Franklin, born in 1983, 4709 Valley Rd., Meridian.

• DUI - Delontay Scott, born in 1992, 2305 D St., Meridian. Scott is also charged with simple assault, simple assault/threat.

• Disorderly conduct - Shatara Anderson, born in 1997, 131 Pine St., Newton. Oct. 15.

• Contempt of court - Jeramy Allen Duett, 38, 4402 Arundel Rd., Meridian.

Incident Reports

The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Thursday.

Commercial burglary

• 300 block of Hwy. 11/80, 1:48 a.m.

Stolen vehicles

• 200 block of 23rd St., 8:44 a.m.

Shootings

• 900 block of 42nd Ave., 10:47 p.m.

• Meridian Police responded to 7 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday.

• Failure to appear - Joshua McLaurien Kinard, 51, 7490 Van Zyverden Rd., Meridian.

• Possession of methamphetamine - Mable Jean McCarty, 51, 207 6th Ave., Meridian. McCarty is also charged with felon in possession of a firearm.

Mississippi Department of Corrections

• Probation violation/parole - Kevin Thomas Bishop, 39, 3181 Pleasant Grove Rd., Little Rock, Miss.

Ambulance Runs

Metro Ambulance reported 42 emergency runs Thursday at 2 p.m.

 

