Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday.
• Public drunk -Brian Aimsworth, born in 1975, homeless.
• Shoplifting - Jonique Moore, born in 1984,11841 Rd. 573, Philadelphia.
• Disorderly conduct - Shatara Anderson, born in 1997, 131 Pine St., Newton. Oct. 14.
• DUI/other - Angela M. Franklin, born in 1983, 4709 Valley Rd., Meridian.
• DUI - Delontay Scott, born in 1992, 2305 D St., Meridian. Scott is also charged with simple assault, simple assault/threat.
• Disorderly conduct - Shatara Anderson, born in 1997, 131 Pine St., Newton. Oct. 15.
• Contempt of court - Jeramy Allen Duett, 38, 4402 Arundel Rd., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Thursday.
Commercial burglary
• 300 block of Hwy. 11/80, 1:48 a.m.
Stolen vehicles
• 200 block of 23rd St., 8:44 a.m.
Shootings
• 900 block of 42nd Ave., 10:47 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 7 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday.
• Failure to appear - Joshua McLaurien Kinard, 51, 7490 Van Zyverden Rd., Meridian.
• Possession of methamphetamine - Mable Jean McCarty, 51, 207 6th Ave., Meridian. McCarty is also charged with felon in possession of a firearm.
Mississippi Department of Corrections
• Probation violation/parole - Kevin Thomas Bishop, 39, 3181 Pleasant Grove Rd., Little Rock, Miss.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 42 emergency runs Thursday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.