Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Simple assault/threat - Danny E. Monegan, born in 1968, 1318 19th St. Apt. 18, Meridian.
• Willful trespassing - Cierra Jennings, born in 1985, 3935 12th St., Meridian.
• Trespassing - Charles Plummer, born in 1985, 908 Church Ave., Meridian. Plummer is also charged with shoplifting.
• Malicious mischief - Miyya S. Cole, born in 1998, 1901 37th Ave., Meridian.
• Indecent exposure - Jonathan Ruttley Jr., born in 1990, 3510 40th St., Meridian. Ruttley Jr. is also charged with disorderly conduct, public drunk.
• Violation of protection order - Carlos D. Smith, born in 1988, 4028 36th Ave., Meridian.
• Simple assault - Beverly L. Townsend, born in 1975, 1315 34th Ave., Meridian. Townsend is also charged with telephone harassment.
• Telephone harassment - Lacamyah Taylor, born in 1999, 5132 Northview Dr., Meridian.
• Simple assault - Christopher Z. Clark, born in 1987, 4220 22nd St., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Jonathan Ruttley, born in 1991, 2405 46th Ave., Meridian. Ruttley is also charged with disturbing the peace.
• Willful trespassing/two counts - James K. Mott, born in 1969, 7009 10th St., Meridian.
• Simple assault - Erica D. Smith, born in 1986, 2305 E St. Apt. 24, Meridian.
• Aggravated assault - Jacarus DeShawn Goodwin, 27, 3101 36th Ave., Meridian.
• Motor vehicle theft/felony - Bonnie Jean McCoy, 43, 2133 19th Ave., Meridian.
• Probation violation/parole - James Ray Tubbs, 51, 1309 17th St., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Stolen vehicles
• 500 block of Front St. Ext., 2:19 p.m.
• 2700 block of State Blvd., 7:40 a.m.
Auto burglary
• 100 block of Hwy. 11/80, 8:12.
• 100 block of Hwy. 11/80, 10:27 a.m.
Shootings
• 3100 block of 36th Ave., 11:36 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Sale of controlled substance - Jacoby Rahjem Cooley, 28, 598 Ponta St., Marion.
• Failure to appear - Kesha Pruitt, 29, 2802 19th St., Meridian.
• Probation violation/parole - Amy Danielle Webb, 42, 12961 Rocky Ridge Rd., Collinsville.
• Felony DUI/fourth offense - Phillip Anthony Williams Jr., 41, 312 Old Marion Rd., Meridian.
• Motor vehicle theft/felony - Travis Ford Bethea, 27, 8008 Pine Springs Rd., Meridian. Bethea is also charged with possession of weapon by a convicted felon/three counts.
• Uttering forgery - Joshua Daniel Drake, 32, 512 E Brickley Ave., Hazel Park, Mich.
• Failure to pay - Brenda Ann Golden, 55, 8860 Chapel Rd., Meridian.
• Trespassing - Melissa Dawn Rawson, 43, 616 Toomsuba St., Marion.
• Exploitation of a child - William Stephen Robinson, 61, 5616 24th Place, Meridian.
• Violation of order or agreement -Carlos Deunta Smith, 33, 4028 36th Ave., Meridian.
• MS Compulsory School Attendance Law - Quanta Linda Williams, 40, 4524 MS-39, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Friday.
Accident no injuries
• Long Creek Rd., Meridian.
Grand larceny
• North Lakeland Dr., Meridian.
Burglary/already occupied
• Hwy. 145, Meridian.
Rape
• Chapel Rd., Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Wednesday through Friday.
Brush or brush-and-grass mixture fire
• 399 Constitution.
Motor vehicle accident with injuries
• 2899 26th.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 60 emergency runs Thursday at 2 p.m. and 43 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.