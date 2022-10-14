Meridian Police Department
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Oct. 13
• Commercial burglary - 400 block of 12th St., 1:40 a.m.
• Stolen vehicles - 3400 block of 8th St., 8:29 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 6 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
Oct. 12
• Possession of controlled substance/two counts - Dennis Cornelius Gates Jr., 40, 4408 Forest Park Dr., Jackson.
• DUI/first offense - Tiaris Keyshi Johnigan, 23, 440 Brown Rd., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Jacob Scott Nause, 27, 8471 Nause Rd., Meridian.
• Receiving stolen property - Bruce Scott Shearon, 28, 339 CR 23, Dennis, Miss.
Oct. 13
• DUI/first offense - Nancy Levenia Clark, 65, 3415 36th Ave., Meridian. Clark is also charged with bad check-felony.
• Failure to pay - Dessarie Maretta Johnson, 26, 7516 Hwy. 493, Meridian. Johnson is also charged with contempt of court.
• DUI/second offense - Zada Azeria Simmons, 20, 4695 Vimville-Causeyville Rd., Meridian. Simmons is also charged with speeding, windows, tinted or darkened/first offense, seat belt violation, no liability insurance, possession of marijuana in vehicle, possession of stolen firearm.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Oct. 12
• Meet complainant - Constitution Ave.
• Traffic stop - Hwy. 11/80.
Oct. 13
• Traffic stop - Sam Hurt Rd.
• Welfare check - Long Creek-Water Rd.
• Accident no injuries - Gilbert Joyner-Masonic Lodge Rd.
• Traffic stop - Knox Rd.
• Meet complainant - Midway Dr.
Mississippi Highway Patrol
• DUI/first offense - Jaramillo Vazquez, 22, 3334 Forest Glen Dr., Gainsville, Ga. Vazquez is also charged with expired driver’s license.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.
Oct. 12
• Canceled on medical scene - 1915 17th.
• Dispatched and canceled en route - 308 Briarwood.o
• Lock-in - 1914 11th; 3012 56th.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew - 810 14th; 8250 HAM.
• Power line down - 5099 Manning.
• Not reported - 910 Hwy. 19.
Oct. 13
• Canceled on medical scene - 1736 Frontage.
• Motor vehicle accident with no injuries - 157 North Hills.
• Off-road vehicle or heavy equipment fire - 2607 Frontage.
• Smoke scare, odor of smoke - 1100 Montgomery.
• Not reported - 1610 Sowashee; 1804 Hwy. 39; 2016 Hwy. 45; 2119 7th; 2609 18th; 2800 Southern Way.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.
Oct. 12
• Structure fire assist - Poplar Springs Dr. (Northeast, Bailey).
• Assist - S Anderson Rd. (Clarkdale).
• Motor vehicle accident - I-59 (Meehan).
• Brush fire - Atwood Rd. (Clarkdale).
Oct. 13
• Motor vehicle accident - I-59 (Lost Gap).
• Brush fire - Fisher Rd. (Long Creek).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 49 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.
