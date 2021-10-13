Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Public drunk - Sammy Howard, born in 1991, homeless.
• DUI/refusal - Ronnie T. Cooks, born in 1981, 8286 Kyles Place, Meridian. Cooks is also charged with disorderly conduct.
• DUI/other - Albert K. Sanders, born in 1978, 2005 38th Ave., Meridian.
• Indecent exposure - Mychael Success, born in 1990, homeless. Success is also charged with disorderly conduct.
• DUI/other - Shannon Eastridge, born in 1976, 6516 North Hills St., Meridian. Eastridge is also charged with possession of paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance/two counts.
• Assault on a minor - Enya C. Patton, born in 1996, 327 54th Ave., Meridian.
• Simple assault - Danny C. Wood, born in 1955, 815 33rd St. Apt. 311, Meridian.
• Simple assault - Daphine Robinson, 3900 50th St., Meridian. Robinson is also charged with petit larceny.
• Willful trespassing/two counts - Jamillian M. Benamon, born in 1990, 6565 Hwy. 21N, Preston.
• Stalking - Joeies L. Rogers, born in 1995, 3812 28th St., Meridian. Rogers is also charged with malicious mischief.
• Simple assault - Steve Robinson, born in 1962, 3900 50th St., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Billy R. Collins, born in 1975, 8037 Hwy. 493, Meridian.
• Petit larceny - Marico L. Carodine, born in 1978, 10241 Rd. 2450, Philadelphia.
• Possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle - Jamaal L. Roberts, born in 1997, 1119 14th St., Meridian.
• Disturbance of a business - Gregory W. Ward, born in 1978, 314 23rd Ave., Meridian. Ward is also charged with simple assault/threat.
• DUI - Anthony J. Weir, born in 2001, 383 Briarwood Rd., Meridian.
• Telephone harassment - Tascha L. Gordon, born in 1981, 1006 Church Ave., Meridian.
• DUI - Sabrina S. Brewster, born in 1987, 1305 45th Ave., Meridian. Brewster is also charged with embezzlement.
• Domestic violence - Deven G. Vega, born in 1991, 200 North Hills St. Apt. 10C, Meridian.
• Malicious mischief - Carlos Smith, born in 1988, 4028 36th Ave., Meridian. Smith is also charged with willful trespassing, disturbance of the family, trespassing/two counts.
• DUI/refusal - Christopher L. Edwards, born in 1986, 1220 48th Ave., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Matthew Buie, born in 1986, homeless.
• Willful trespassing - Jesse Rose, born in 1990, 387 Hickory Place, Meridian. Rose is also charged with disturbance of a business.
• Trespassing less than larceny - Cartez K. Turner, born in 2001, 4916 22nd St., Meridian.
• Willful trespassing - Tyronsa Nash, born in 1978, homeless.
• Stalking - Fernando J. Ruffin, born in 1994, 107 71st Place Apt. A79, Meridian. Ruffin is also charged with telephone harassment.
• DUI - Melissa Shively, born in 1978, 1944 22nd Ave. Heights, Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Dustin Clark, born in 1993, 115 Artenzie Clark Rd., Daleville. Clark is also charged with malicious mischief.
• Shoplifting - Sammy Davis, born in 1991, homeless. Davis is also charged with shoplifting.
• Disorderly conduct - Antonio D. Young, born in 1969, 3210 46th St., Meridian. Young is also charged with public drunk.
• DUI/other - Ronald Carlberg, born in 1956, 2231 39th Ave., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Gregory D. Ford, born in 1989, 128 Porterville Zion Church Rd., Porterville.
• Domestic violence - Tony Jones, born in 1989, 536 56th Ave., Meridian. Jones is also charged with disorderly conduct, public drunk, violation of conditions of release.
• DUI/other - Steven R. Moore, born in 1983, 40 Northwood Dr. Louisville, Miss.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Wednesday.
Robbery
• 1600 block of South Frontage Rd., 10:46 a.m.
• 400 block of 55th Ave., 2:57 p.m.
Stolen vehicles
• 2100 block of 14th St., 10:22 a.m.
• 4300 block of Highland Park Dr., 5:54 a.m.
• 1900 block of Hwy. 19N, 3:12 p.m.
Residential burglary
• 4300 block of King Rd., 8:01 a.m.
• 2900 block of St Andrews St., 10:16 p.m.
• 400 block of 55th Ave., 2:57 p.m.
• 2900 block of Oak Dr., 1:50 a.m.
• 2200 block of 44th Ave., 5:48 p.m.
• 1600 block of 29th Ave., 8:25 a.m.
Shootings
• 200 block of 47th Ave., 1:39 a.m.
• 4500 block of Manning St., 9:30 a.m.
• 1200 block of 28th St., 11:34 p.m.
• 900 block of North Frontage Rd., 9:03 p.m.
Commercial burglary
• 3799 block of Hwy. 39N, 1:52 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 26 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 4 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Fleeing and eluding in a motor vehicle - Bobby Lanier Dean, 43, 5198 Zero Rd., Meridian. Dean is also charged with petit larceny, resisting arrest.
• Domestic violence - Charles Otho Gray Jr., 56, 8840 Simmons Circle, Lauderdale.
• Public drunk - Marla Nicole Robinson, 28, 3141 Alpine Way, Meridian. Robinson is also charged with public profanity, disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer.
• Human trafficking act/two counts - Xzoria Jatavia Ruffin, 24, 925 59th Ave., Meridian. Ruffin is also charged with statutory rape.
East Mississippi Drug Task Force
• Disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer - Rebecca Lynn Walston, 23, 2603 Edgewood Dr., Meridian. Walston is also charged with interfering with duties of police.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Monday through Wednesday.
Building fire
• 3004 Willow.
Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire
• 1509 14th.
• 1799 5th.
Not reported
• 146 Interstate 59 SB.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 48 emergency runs Tuesday at 2 p.m. and 57 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
