Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• Domestic violence - Deion Betts, born in 1995, 2016 43rd Ave., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Ralph Wilson, born in 1958, 1406 21st St., Meridian.
• Public drunk - Alex Espino, born in 1966, 4003 33rd Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/other - Shmissahi Anthony - born in 1977, 4313 13th St., Meridian.
• DUI/refusal - Robert L. Johnson, born in 1943, 713 Waters Rd., Meridian.
• Public drunk - Bianca Lewis, born in 1978, 1924 34th Ave., Meridian.
• Telephone harassment - Benjamin Ruffin, born in 1983, 5806 Mosby Rd., Meridian.
• DUI/refusal - James E. Peters, born in 1977, 682 Conehatta St., Marion.
• Public drunk - Bianca Lewis, born in 1978, 1924 34th Ave., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Benjamin Ruffin, born in 1983, 5806 Mosby Rd., Meridian.
• Giving false information - Brian Robinson, born in 1991, 510 53rd Ave., Meridian.
• Public drunk - Angelica LeJeune, born in 1993, 3741 Dillard Rd., Meridian. LeJeune is also charged with disorderly conduct.
• Public drunk - Ronald C. Divines, born in 1965, 821 Walnut St., Summit.
• Shoplifting - Jennifer Donald, born in 1982, 306 Bank St., Union.
• Domestic violence - James Scott, born in 1974, 2011 Lynch Ave., Meridian.
• Domestic violence/two counts - Angela Parker, born in 1990, 2128 30th Ave., Meridian.
• Malicious mischief - Cordarrus Adams, born in 1997, 3115 Old Hwy. 19, Meridian.
• Telephone harassment - Jasmine Perez, born in 1999, 1625 28th Ave., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Brian Robinson, born in 1991, 510 53rd Ave., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Daniel K. Keeton, born in 1970, 2861 Hwy. 19S, Meridian.
• Public drunk - Corrie Hancock, born in 1999, 5533 Causeyville Rd., Meridian.
• Willful trespassing - Randall Sonak, born in 1964, homeless.
• Domestic violence - Mary Ivy, born in 1982, homeless.
• Domestic violence - David Moody, born in 1986, 3413 B St., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Mark Kasper, born in 1964, 1325 Bolen Long Creek Rd., Meridian.
• DUI/other - Vanessa S. Wesley, born in 1989, 1313 45th Ave., Meridian. Wesley is also charged with fleeing/eluding law enforcement.
• Domestic violence - Michael McClelland, born in 1987, 2206 Magnolia Dr. Apt. A7, Meridian.
• DUI - Miguel A. Lozano, born in 1979, 913 45th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI - Kenya T. Roberts, born in 1992, 5555 Water Valley Rd., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Robert L. Davis, born in 1973, 3826 5th St., Meridian. Davis is also charged with trespassing.
• Domestic violence - Brian C. Swain, born in 1989, 4120 9th St., Meridian. Swain is also charged with malicious mischief/two counts.
• Disorderly conduct - Jebidiah Appleby, born in 1985, homeless.
• Disturbance of a family - Charles L. Brown, born in 1989, homeless.
• DUI/other - Dontaidrae M. Scott, born in 1998, 4401 40th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/other - Douglas Giddens, born in 1991, 2015 Hwy. 11/80, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Stolen vehicles
• 1300 block of 19th Ave., 9:27 a.m.
Auto burglary
• 100 block of Hwy. 11/80, 12:47 p.m.
• 100 block of Hwy. 11/80, 8 a.m.
Residential burglary
• 4900 block of 14th St., 4:47 p.m.
• 1000 block of 38th Ave., 10:09 a.m.
• 900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., 6:07 p.m.
• 100 block of Hwy. 11/80, 1:36 a.m.
Shootings
• 2000 block of Mosby Rd., 11:22 a.m.
• 700 block of 47th Ave., 10:32 a.m.
• 100 block of 58th Ave., 1 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 27 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 4 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• DUI/first offense - David Alan Gordon, 43, 2185 Knox Rd., Meridian. Gordon is also charged with failure to signal, careless driving.
• DUI/second offense - Sean Michael Grice, 24, 714 N Jackson Ave., Quitman. Grice is also charged with careless driving, suspended driver’s license.
• Simple assault - Demetri Kasper, 56, 1325 Bolen Long Creek Rd., Meridian. Kasper is also charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer.
• Felony DUI - Raymond Kelly Jr., 33, 1212 36th Ave., Meridian. Kelly Jr. is also charged with color of lighting on a vehicle, no driver’s license.
• Possession of methamphetamine - Christopher Brian Miller, 39, 3719 Lakeview Golf Course Rd., Meridian. Miller is also charged with suspended driver’s license, insurance card law in vehicle, possession of marijuana in vehicle, DUI/second offense.
• Domestic violence - James Robert Seward, 32, 317 54th Ave., Meridian.
• Telephone harassment/two counts - Chasity Whitehead, 28, 5350 Gene Carr Rd., Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
October 7
• Vehicle fire, Lake Flora. (Sam Dale, Lauderdale).
October 8
• Brushfire, Woods Rd. (Suqualena).
October 9
• Motor vehicle accident, Marion Russell Rd. (Russell).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 68 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
