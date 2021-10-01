Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• DUI/other - Douglas P. Ford, born in 1965, 1101 Riderwood Dr. Lot 18, Butler, Ala.
• Telephone harassment - Karen L. Griffin, born in 1960, 743 Hickory Grove Rd., Daleville.
• Contributing to the delinquency of a minor - Annie M. Chism, born in 1978, 612 55th Ave., Meridian.
• Petit larceny - Billie Jo Emerson, 48, 419 Jeffery Acres Rd., Meridian.
• Interfering with a police officer - Eddie J. Davis Jr., born in 1989, 1407 22nd Ave., Meridian. Davis Jr. is also charged with willful trespassing.
• Simple assault - Labresha N. Randle, born in 1998, 2428 Old Marion Rd. Apt. D32, Meridian. Randle is also charged with assault on a minor, willful trespassing/two counts.
• Shoplifting - Dorliseya Roberts, born in 2001, 2012 18th St., Meridian.
• Fleeing and eluding in a motor vehicle - Melvin Blakely Jr., 22, 6905 Hwy. 175, York, Ala. Blakely Jr. is also charged with aggravated assault on a police officer.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Church burglary
• 4600 block of Hwy. 39N, 3:03 p.m.
Auto burglary
• 600 block of 22nd Ave.
Commercial burglary
• 1600 block of Tommy Webb Dr., 10:06 p.m.
Residential burglary
• 2000 block of 45th Ave., 10:35 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 5 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer - Jesse Livingston Hearne, 38, 17574 Chunky Duffee Rd., Little Rock, Miss.
• Animal confinement/depriving food or water - Michael Wayne Smith, 40, 3738 North Shore Dr., Toomsuba.
• Failure to register as a sex offender, non-compliant - Antonio Sanchez Brown, 29, 626 21st St., Meridian.
• Trespassing - Jennifer Dannele Loyd, 52, 8230 Eagle Point Dr., Meridian.
• Failure to pay - Tina Michelle Malbrough, 49, 8890 Pine Springs Rd., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Jonathan S. Marshall, 17, 9361 Collinsville Lake Rd., Collinsville.
• Domestic violence - Stephanie Lynn Smith, 32, 5257 T M Jones Rd., Meridian.
Mississippi Department of Corrections
• Probation violation/parole - Laderrick Q. Rencher, 46, 3717 42nd St., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Wednesday.
Disturbance
• Hwy. 493, Bailey.
Theft
• J.O. Thomas Rd., Toomsuba.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 58 emergency runs Thursday at 2 p.m. and 41 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.
