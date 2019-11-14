Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m.Thursday:
•Possession of paraphernalia-Billy Tolbert, born 1984,621 Harris Bridge Road, Jackson.
•Willful trespassing- Curtis Scott, born 1976, 2608 17th Street, Meridian. Scott is also charged with disturbance of the peace.
•DUI, first offense-Poncy Davis, born 1981, 1615 31st Ave., Meridian.
•Disturbing the peace-Johnathan Pace, born 1978,3004 Willow Drive, Meridian.
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents for Wednesday to Thursday:
Auto burglary
•1700 block of 14th St. at 4:59 p.m.
Residential burglary
•4000 block of 35th St.at 3:05 p..m.
•Meridian police responded to 3 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on the scene, there was not any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department reported the following arrests between 8:44 a.m. Wednesday and 8:43 a.m. Thursday:
•No driver’s license-Daniel James Cutway,32,3533 Hwy.11/80, Meridian. Cutway is also charged with no liability insurance, expired tag and possession of methamphetamine.
•Simple assault-Krystal McGowan,30,8995 Collinsville Rd.
•Telephone Harassment-Kevin Morgan,20, 1133 Sandflat Rd. A.
•Contempt of court-Anthony Lee Tew,36,7195 Jimmy Smith Rd.
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Thursday:
Theft
•Poplar Springs Drive, Meridian.
Disturbance, vandalism
•Rob Sims Road, Meridian.
Burglary
•Lost Horse Road,Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Department reported the following calls from Wednesday to Thursday:
•No incident found,2 3rd Street
•No incident found, Donald Ave.
•Excessive heat/scorch, 37th Ave.
•Vehicle accident, Hwy.19 South
•False call, 24th Street
•Vehicle accident, North Hills Street
•False alarm, Hwy. 39 North
•False alarm,37th Street
•False call,8th Ave.
The Lauderdale County Fire Service reported the following calls from Wednesday to Thursday:
•Structure fire, King Rd. (Bailey, Samdale, Martin and Collinsville)
•Accident with injuries, Hwy. 11 and 80 (Russell)
•Accident with injuries, Old Hwy 19 Southeast (Southeast)
•Brush fire, Pleasant Ridge (Collinsville)
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 46 emergency runs on Thursday at 2:33 p.m.
