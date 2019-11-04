Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday:
• Felony/DUI - Larry Huggins, 54, 3807 Valley St., Meridian.
• Possession of marijuana - Brianna J. Bass, born in 1994, 203 E County Line Rd., Forest. Bass is also charged with DUI/first/other.
• Possession of paraphernalia - Mario L. Terrell, born in 1979, homeless. Terrell is also charged with disorderly conduct, possession of a controlled substance/two counts.
• DUI/first/other - Alan W. Clark, born in 1984, 22331 Hwy. 80, Chunky.
• DUI/second offense - Ashley J. Warren, born in 1989, 1624 9th Ave. Apt. F14, Meridian.
• Stalking - Marque Donald, born in 1989, 7262 Russell-Topton Rd., Toomsuba. Donald is also charged with telephone harassment.
• Shoplifting - Theresa Wilson, born in 1956, 1714 11th St., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Bobbie A. Clayton, born in 1965, 1735 Bunk Newell Rd., Meridian.
• Larceny/trespass - Amber Stroud, born in 1996, 4668 Old 8th St., Meridian.
• Possession of paraphernalia - Kerry S. Squires, born in 1961, 112 Pecan Circle, Quitman.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday to Monday:
Commercial burglary
• 300 block of 17th St. at 10:18 a.m.
Stolen vehicles
• 100 block of North Frontage Rd. at 2:52 a.m.
• 3400 block of 10th St. at 5:52 a.m.
• 2000 block of Hwy. 19 North at 3:42 p.m.
• 1100 block of 34th Ave. at 2:04 a.m.
Auto burglary
• 2200 block of Hwy. 45 North at 8:34 a.m.
• 4900 block of 14th St. at 2:28 p.m.
• 100 block of South Frontage Rd. at 3:35 p.m.
• 800 block of 18th Ave. at 3:20 p.m.
• 200 block of North Hills St. at 3:44 p.m.
• 1600 block of Bonita Lakes Circle at 6:03 p.m.
Residential burglary
• 1400 block of 37th Ave. at 7:05 p.m.
• 2500 block of Grandview Ave. at 7:36 p.m.
• 1100 block of 26th St. at 8:04 p.m.
• 2100 block of 15th Ave. at 8:30 p.m.
Shootings
• 2000 block of Mosby Rd. at 8:40 p.m.
• 1300 block of 19th Ave. at 2:56 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 9 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 3 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Friday and 8:43 a.m. Monday.
• Disturbance of family - Anthony L. Aikens, 49, 8335 Hwy. 495, Meridian.
• Probation violation/parole - Lewis Edward Brown, 35, 317 60th Ave., Meridian.
• Failure to appear/four counts - Daniel Colton, 35, 2015 Mosby Rd., Meridian.
• Suspended driver’s license - Drew Reece Espey, 21, 11877 Newton County Martin Rd., Collinsville. Espey is also charged with insurance card law in vehicle, seat belt violation.
• DUI/first offense - Hayden James Farrar, 16, 7708 Confederate Dr., Meridian. Farrar is also charged with improper equipment, careless driving, seat belt violation.
• Contempt of court - Mason Dylan Howard, 26, 24831 Hwy. 45, Shubuta.
• Possession of controlled substance - Richard Ryan Kell, 29, 6338 Graham Cemetery Rd., Meridian. Kell is also charged with fleeing and eluding in a motor vehicle, failure to appear.
• DUI/first offense - Reckless driving, improper equipment, no liability insurance.
• False ID information - Sharon Paige Lang, 51, 506 Roses Bluff Dr., Madison. Lang is also charged with disorderly conduct/failure to obey a law enforcement officer, false ID information.
• DUI/first offense - Sabien Crow Lyons, 19, 818 38th Ave., Meridian. Lyons is also charged with disregard of traffic device, underage consumption.
• No driver’s license - Keisha L. McLeod, 42, 506 Front St. C4, Meridian. McLeod is also charged with expired tag, no liability insurance, seat violation.
• No driver’s license - Latuna Myers, 42, 14 CR 2020, Rose Hill. Myers is also charged with driving without headlights, no liability insurance.
• DUI/first offense - Stephen Dale Nance, 53, 10041 Rd. 785, Meridian. Nance is also charged with following too closely, careless driving.
• Petit larceny - Justin H. Parker, 27, 1662 Bunk Newell Rd., Meridian.
• Suspended driver’s license - Jessica Marie Street, 34, 5727 Oak St., Meridian. Street is also charged with child restraint law/two counts, insurance card law in vehicle.
• No driver’s license - Laporsha Quasha Williams, 22, 4014 26th St., Meridian. Williams is also charged with disregard of traffic device.
• Arson - James Ray Williams Jr., 23, 2861 Hwy. 19 South, Meridian.
• Possession of drugs while in possession of a firearm - Michael Nechelle Wright, 29, 626 21st St., Meridian. Wright is also charged with failure to signal, reckless driving.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday:
Theft
• Hwy. 19 South, Meridian.
• Newton County-Martin Rd., Meridian.
Stop suspicious
• Hwy. 39 North-33rd St., Meridian.
• Hwy. 495-Center Hill-Martin, Meridian.
• Hwy. 19 North Hills St., Meridian.
• Hwy. 19 South-Will Wright Rd., Meridian.
• 16th St.-10th Ave., Meridian.
Burglary
• Hamrick Rd. North, Meridian.
• Jeff Davis School Rd., Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Friday through Monday:
• Structure collapse, 64th Ave.
• No incident found, Interstate 20.
• Vehicle/pedestrian accident, 71st Place.
• Lock-in, 29th St.
• Excessive heat/scorch, 10th Ave.
• No incident found, Waterview Dr.
• False alarm, 2nd St. South.
• No incident found, Interstate 20.
• False alarm, Jimmie Rodgers Memorial Dr.
• False alarm, 22nd Ave.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls from Friday through Monday:
• Accident with injuries, Hwy. 45 bypass (Clarkdale).
• Structure fire, Center Hill-Martin Rd. (Martin, Collinsville).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 42 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
