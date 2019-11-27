Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday:
• Disorderly conduct - Terrence Brock, born in 1980, 10 Robin Ln., Meridian.
• Simple assault/threat - Matthew J. Raines, born in 1985, 2915 Schanrock Rd., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Ashley M. Walker, born in 1987, 5232 16th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/first/other - Derrick Cook, born in 1989, 3146 E Cook Rd., Lauderdale.
• Disorderly conduct - Krystal D. Wolverton, born in 1986, 194 Woodland Dr., Stonewall.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday to Wednesday:
Stolen vehicles
• 1900 block of 13th St. at 5:57 a.m.
Shootings
• 1800 block of 33rd Ave. at 11:42 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 5 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on the scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Tuesday and 8:43 a.m. Wednesday.
• Probation violation/parole - Norris Culberson, 57, 8940 Trinity Way, Bailey.
• Probation violation/parole - Johnny Ray Darden Jr., 37, 219 Casson Rd., Porterville.
• Probation violation/parole - Jeremie Brandon Davis, 37, 8643 Chapel Rd., Marion.
• No driver’s license - Simiya Nichole Davis, 20, 5404 31st Place, Meridian. Davis is also charged with improper equipment, no liability insurance.
• Human trafficking act - Christian David Field, 39, 187 Springhill Dr., Meridian. Field is also charged with child pornography, sexual battery.
• Trespass upon enclosed land of another - Daniel Joseph Johnson, 41, 10970 Mayatt Rd., Collinsville.
• Possession of Hydrocodone - William Terral Ladnier, 41, 3001 Old Malcum Rd., Brookhaven. Ladnier is also charged with improper equipment, no liability insurance, no driver’s license.
• Suspended driver’s license - Jessica C. Moffite, 33, 3135 Peavy Rd., Meridian.
• Burglary/dwelling house - Monterrio Deob Robertson, 30, 6057 Hwy. 25 South, Philadelphia.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday:
Disturbance
• Hwy. 19 South, Meridian.
Stop suspicious
• South Frontage Rd., Meridian.
• C St., Meridian.
• Bonita Lakes Dr.-Hwy. 19 South, Meridian.
Burglary
• Cedar Lane, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Tuesday through Wednesday:
• False alarm, State Blvd.
• Vehicle accident, Interstate 20.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls from Tuesday through Wednesday:
• Vehicle fire, Interstate 59. (South).
• Structure fire, Rabbit Rd. (Lauderdale, Sam Dale).
• Emergency medical service call, Knox Rd. (Toomsuba).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 31 emergency runs on Wednesday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.