Meridian Police Department

The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday:

• Disorderly conduct - Terrence Brock, born in 1980, 10 Robin Ln., Meridian.

• Simple assault/threat - Matthew J. Raines, born in 1985, 2915 Schanrock Rd., Meridian.

• DUI/first offense - Ashley M. Walker, born in 1987, 5232 16th Ave., Meridian.

• DUI/first/other - Derrick Cook, born in 1989, 3146 E Cook Rd., Lauderdale.

• Disorderly conduct - Krystal D. Wolverton, born in 1986, 194 Woodland Dr., Stonewall.

Incident Reports

The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday to Wednesday:

Stolen vehicles

• 1900 block of 13th St. at 5:57 a.m.

Shootings

• 1800 block of 33rd Ave. at 11:42 a.m.

• Meridian Police responded to 5 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on the scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Tuesday and 8:43 a.m. Wednesday.

• Probation violation/parole - Norris Culberson, 57, 8940 Trinity Way, Bailey.

• Probation violation/parole - Johnny Ray Darden Jr., 37, 219 Casson Rd., Porterville.

• Probation violation/parole - Jeremie Brandon Davis, 37, 8643 Chapel Rd., Marion.

• No driver’s license - Simiya Nichole Davis, 20, 5404 31st Place, Meridian. Davis is also charged with improper equipment, no liability insurance.

• Human trafficking act - Christian David Field, 39, 187 Springhill Dr., Meridian. Field is also charged with child pornography, sexual battery.

• Trespass upon enclosed land of another - Daniel Joseph Johnson, 41, 10970 Mayatt Rd., Collinsville.

• Possession of Hydrocodone - William Terral Ladnier, 41, 3001 Old Malcum Rd., Brookhaven. Ladnier is also charged with improper equipment, no liability insurance, no driver’s license.

• Suspended driver’s license - Jessica C. Moffite, 33, 3135 Peavy Rd., Meridian.

• Burglary/dwelling house - Monterrio Deob Robertson, 30, 6057 Hwy. 25 South, Philadelphia.

Incident Reports

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday:

Disturbance

• Hwy. 19 South, Meridian.

Stop suspicious

• South Frontage Rd., Meridian.

• C St., Meridian.

• Bonita Lakes Dr.-Hwy. 19 South, Meridian.

Burglary

• Cedar Lane, Meridian.

Fire Runs

The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Tuesday through Wednesday:

• False alarm, State Blvd.

• Vehicle accident, Interstate 20.

The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls from Tuesday through Wednesday:

• Vehicle fire, Interstate 59. (South).

• Structure fire, Rabbit Rd. (Lauderdale, Sam Dale).

• Emergency medical service call, Knox Rd. (Toomsuba).

Ambulance Runs

Metro Ambulance reported 31 emergency runs on Wednesday at 2 p.m.

 

