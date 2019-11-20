Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday:
• Simple assault/threat - Mary Bryce, born in 1993, 803 29th St. Apt. 2124, Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Melvin Thaggard, born in 1995, 2428 Old Marion Rd. Apt. 53, Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Martha Young, born in 1997, 2428 Old Marion Rd. Apt. 53, Meridian.
• Simple assault - Johnathan L. Price, born in 1978, 3009 Willow Dr., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Thamus Stephens, born in 1995, 4060 Old 8th St. Rd., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Glenn Stephens, born in 1962, 4060 Old 8th St. Rd., Meridian.
• DUI - William Applebee, born in 1972, 11085 Martin Kemper CR, Collinsville
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday to Wednesday:
Commercial burglary
• 2200 block of Hwy. 45 North at 2:09 a.m.
Residential burglary
• 2300 block of 35th Ave. at 10:35 a.m.
• 6000 Mohawk Rd. at 11:14 a.m.
• 2100 block of Grand Ave. at 10:52 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on the scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Tuesday and 8:43 a.m. Wednesday.
• Suspended driver’s license - James Clark Allgood, 44, 10100 Rd. 109, Union. Allgood is also charged with an expired tag, no liability insurance.
• Suspended driver’s license - Tkeya Renee Dean, 23, 107 7100 Old Hwy. 80 West, Meridian. Dean is also charged with improper equipment.
• Suspended driver’s license - Ryan Taylor, 40, 1323 Jeff Davis School Rd., Meridian. Taylor is also charged with an expired tag, no liability insurance.
• DUI/other substance - Joseph Ulmer, 21, 70 CR 330, Enterprise. Ulmer is also charged with no license tag, seat belt violation, no liability insurance.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday:
Burglary
• Jeff Davis School Rd., Meridian.
Stop suspicious
• 65th Ave. near Old 8th St., Meridian.
Theft
• 410 Constitution Ave., Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Tuesday through Wednesday:
• False alarm, Virginia Dr.
• Building fire, 28th Ave.
• False alarm, 1st St.
• Trash fire, North Hills St.
• No incident found, 36th Ave.
• No incident found, Hillcrest Dr.
• Smoke/odor removal, 30th Ave.
• No incident found, 71st Place.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 52 emergency runs on Wednesday at 2 p.m.
