Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
Nov. 7
• Petit larceny - Jay Justice Carney Jr., 30, 4437 Shelby Gressett Rd., Toomsuba. Carney Jr. is also charged with receiving stolen property, trespassing.
• Probation violation/parole - Pharis Lakeith Davis, 51, 100 29th Ave., Meridian.
• Murder/second degree - Daniel Derrell Reed Jr., 24, 4324 33rd Ave., Meridian. Reed is also charged with probation violation/parole, shooting into a dwelling house.
• Domestic violence - Cherita R. Armstead, born in 1990, 3617 37th St., Meridian.
Nov. 8
• DUI - Ernest E. Lenton, born in 1967, 655 46th Ave., Meridian.
• Trespass less than larceny - Andrew R. Griggs, born in 1986, 107 71st Place Apt. 88, Meridian.
Nov. 9
• Simple assault - Lesalle D. Lofton, born in 2002, 200 North Hills St. Apt. 18H, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Nov. 7
• Robbery - 500 block of Front Street Extension, 11:04 p.m.
• Residential burglary - 700 block of 28th Ave., 11:11 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 8 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
Nov. 7
• Possession of paraphernalia - Tina Nicole Dearman, 50, 4645 Causeyville Rd., Meridian.
• Possession of controlled substance/two counts - Kimberly Nicole Duell, 45, 17031 Rd. 315, Union.
• DUI/first offense - Dexter Gowdy, 35, 4622 East Prisock Rd., Lauderdale. Gowdy is also charged with disregard of traffic device, driving with suspended license.
• Possession of methamphetamine with intent - John Bentley Poisso Jr., 64, 2051 Old Wire Rd., Meridian. Poisso Jr. is also charged with sale of controlled substance.
• Possession of methamphetamine - Jennifer Leeanne Wheat, 27, 2281 Old Wire Rd., Meridian. Wheat is also charged with failure to pay.
Nov. 8
• DUI/second offense - Jaquarion L. Stewart, 19, 632 Conehatta St., Marion. Stewart is also charged with disregard of traffic device, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, no driver’s license, possession of marijuana in vehicle.
• Failure to pay - John Hunter Gist, 34, 5346 B Causeyville Rd. Meridian.
• Sexual battery - Patrick Allen Sullivan, 58, 4261 Bluetop Rd., Meridian.
Nov. 9
• DUI/first offense - Jawon Lavon Ramsey, 32, 2524 Grandview Ave., Meridian. Ramsey is also charged with no license tag, no liability insurance, no driver’s license, disregard of traffic device/three counts, improper passing, possession of marijuana in vehicle, fleeing and eluding in a motor vehicle.
• Violation of court order - Sabastian Alexander Sims, 40, 4301 Highland Park Drive, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Nov. 7
• Theft - Luther Walker Rd.
• Traffic stop - York Rd.
• Accident no injuries - Old Wire Rd/Jeff Davis School Rd.
Nov. 8
• Accident no injuries - Long Creek Rd.
• Fight - Long Creek Rd.
• Shooting - Bunk Newell Rd.
Nov. 9
• Pursuit - 65th Ave.
• Assault - 5th St.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
Nov. 8
• Alarm system activation, no fire - unintentional - 3716 Hwy. 39.
• Alarm system sounded due to malfunction - 601 22nd.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew - 1318 19th; 2801 Chandler; 3401 5th; 919 A.
• Not reported - 2620 19th.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
Nov. 7
• Assist metro - Hwy. 19N (Collinsville).
Nov. 8
• Motor vehicle accident - S Anderson Rd. (LCFS & LEMA).
• Structure fire - Pinecrest Rd. (Lauderdale, Toomsuba).
• Emergency medical service call - Freedom Baptist Church Rd. (Russell). • Assist Metro - Hickory Grove Rd. (Sam Dale).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 19 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
