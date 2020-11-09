Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• DUI/other - Marcus J. Golden, born in 1987, 9728 Hwy. 45N, Lauderdale.
• Possession of marijuana - Cynthia K. Queen, born in 1999, 353 Jeffery Acres Rd., Meridian.
• Willful trespassing - Nathan J. Hill, born in 1965, 322 Willow St., Quitman.
• DUI - Joseph P. Brady, born in 1982, 1407 22nd Ave. Heights. Apt. D, Meridian.
• Public drunk - Jerrico L. Williams, born in 1978, 3323 9th St., Meridian. Williams is also charged with disorderly conduct.
• Shooting in the city - Dalton L. Hill, born in 1995, 3127 16th Ave., Meridian.
• Shooting in the city - Dylan Stephens, born in 1994, 764 Sookalena St., Marion.
• DUI/refusal - Lakendra M. Campbell, born in 1994, 1915 20th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/other - Deshannon Brooks, born in 1988, 3332 Valley St., Meridian.
• Contributing to the delinquency of a child - Demarcus L. Atterberry, born in 1989, 138 Gilbert Ln., Stonewall.
• Domestic violence - Greg Ford Jr., born in 1990, 4215 North Hills St., Meridian.
• DUI/other - Christopher Holliman, born in 1972, 7921 CR 514, Meridian. Holliman is also charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• DUI/other - David A. Gordon, born in 1977, 2185 Knox Rd., Toomsuba.
• DUI/other - Albert Gatson, born in 1994, 1539 Wahalak Rd., Butler, Ala.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Commercial burglary
• 1200 block of North Frontage Rd., 10:06 a.m.
Stolen vehicles
• 2300 block of 27th Ave., 10:17 a.m.
Auto burglary
• 6200 block of 15th Ave., 7:22 a.m.
• 6200 block of 15th Ave., 8 a.m.
• 2500 block of Grandview Ave., 6:17 p.m.
Residential burglary
• 2300 block of 36th Ave., 3:27 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 14 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests at 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• DUI/first offense - Sandy Katesha Casey, 40, 447 E Myrtle St., Philadelphia. Casey is also charged with no driver’s license.
• Simple assault causing bodily injury - Ashley Nicole Gerzsenye, 27, 6390 Jimmy Smith Rd., Bailey.
• DUI/first offense - Timothy Wayne Glosson Sr., 60, 22876 Hwy. 69, Sweetwater, Ala. Glosson is also charged with disregard of traffic device, improper license.
• DUI/first offense - Michael Javon Grace, 39, 404 Dock Gator Rd.. Daleville.
• Sale of methamphetamine - Willie Bernard Lewis, 34, 1819 26th Ave., Meridian.
• Failure to appear - Cynthia Queen, 21, 353 Jeffery Acres Rd., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Marvin Dale (Dell) Smith, 57, 4846 Prisock Rd., Meridian. Smith is also charged with driving without headlights, no driver’s license.
• DUI/first offense - Shandrekia Shanae Smith, 27, 20 Clark Miller Ln., Epes, Ala. Smith is also charged with speeding.
• Failure to register as a sex offender, non-compliant - Anthony Lee Taylor, 39, 117 Hwy. 316 Water Valley.
• Failure to appear - Demarcus Diontes Thompson, 29, 2293 Russell Mt. Gilead Rd., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Accident with injuries
• Hwy. 45N. Meridian.
• Interstate 20/59 EB, Toomsuba.
Theft
• Byrd Doerner Rd., Collinsville.
• Old Hwy. 45N, Lauderdale.
• SL Wilson Rd., Meridian.
Burglary
• Hwy. 11/80, Toomsuba.
• Greenhill Rd., Toomsuba.
Disturbance
• Lynn Ln., Meridian.
Vandalism
• Lauderdale Toomsuba.
Accident no injuries
• Suqualena-Meehan, Meridian.
Mississippi Highway Patrol
• Suspended driver’s license - Mark Devaugh Reed, 51, 515 C St., Meridian. Devaugh is also charged with speeding, no liability insurance.
Fire Runs
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
• Motor vehicle accident, Hwy. 39 (Sam Dale).
• Motor vehicle accident, Hwy. 45 (Northeast).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 44 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
