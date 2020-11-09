Meridian Police Department

The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.

• DUI/other - Marcus J. Golden, born in 1987, 9728 Hwy. 45N, Lauderdale.

• Possession of marijuana - Cynthia K. Queen, born in 1999, 353 Jeffery Acres Rd., Meridian.

• Willful trespassing - Nathan J. Hill, born in 1965, 322 Willow St., Quitman.

• DUI - Joseph P. Brady, born in 1982, 1407 22nd Ave. Heights. Apt. D, Meridian.

• Public drunk - Jerrico L. Williams, born in 1978, 3323 9th St., Meridian. Williams is also charged with disorderly conduct.

• Shooting in the city - Dalton L. Hill, born in 1995, 3127 16th Ave., Meridian.

• Shooting in the city - Dylan Stephens, born in 1994, 764 Sookalena St., Marion.

• DUI/refusal - Lakendra M. Campbell, born in 1994, 1915 20th Ave., Meridian.

• DUI/other - Deshannon Brooks, born in 1988, 3332 Valley St., Meridian.

• Contributing to the delinquency of a child - Demarcus L. Atterberry, born in 1989, 138 Gilbert Ln., Stonewall.

• Domestic violence - Greg Ford Jr., born in 1990, 4215 North Hills St., Meridian.

• DUI/other - Christopher Holliman, born in 1972, 7921 CR 514, Meridian. Holliman is also charged with possession of a controlled substance.

• DUI/other - David A. Gordon, born in 1977, 2185 Knox Rd., Toomsuba.

• DUI/other - Albert Gatson, born in 1994, 1539 Wahalak Rd., Butler, Ala.

Incident Reports

The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.

Commercial burglary

• 1200 block of North Frontage Rd., 10:06 a.m.

Stolen vehicles

• 2300 block of 27th Ave., 10:17 a.m.

Auto burglary

• 6200 block of 15th Ave., 7:22 a.m.

• 6200 block of 15th Ave., 8 a.m.

• 2500 block of Grandview Ave., 6:17 p.m.

Residential burglary

• 2300 block of 36th Ave., 3:27 p.m.

• Meridian Police responded to 14 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests at 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.

• DUI/first offense - Sandy Katesha Casey, 40, 447 E Myrtle St., Philadelphia. Casey is also charged with no driver’s license.

• Simple assault causing bodily injury - Ashley Nicole Gerzsenye, 27, 6390 Jimmy Smith Rd., Bailey.

• DUI/first offense - Timothy Wayne Glosson Sr., 60, 22876 Hwy. 69, Sweetwater, Ala. Glosson is also charged with disregard of traffic device, improper license.

• DUI/first offense - Michael Javon Grace, 39, 404 Dock Gator Rd.. Daleville.

• Sale of methamphetamine - Willie Bernard Lewis, 34, 1819 26th Ave., Meridian.

• Failure to appear - Cynthia Queen, 21, 353 Jeffery Acres Rd., Meridian.

• DUI/first offense - Marvin Dale (Dell) Smith, 57, 4846 Prisock Rd., Meridian. Smith is also charged with driving without headlights, no driver’s license.

• DUI/first offense - Shandrekia Shanae Smith, 27, 20 Clark Miller Ln., Epes, Ala. Smith is also charged with speeding.

• Failure to register as a sex offender, non-compliant - Anthony Lee Taylor, 39, 117 Hwy. 316 Water Valley.

• Failure to appear - Demarcus Diontes Thompson, 29, 2293 Russell Mt. Gilead Rd., Meridian.

Incident Reports

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.

Accident with injuries

• Hwy. 45N. Meridian.

• Interstate 20/59 EB, Toomsuba.

Theft

• Byrd Doerner Rd., Collinsville.

• Old Hwy. 45N, Lauderdale.

• SL Wilson Rd., Meridian.

Burglary

• Hwy. 11/80, Toomsuba.

• Greenhill Rd., Toomsuba.

Disturbance

• Lynn Ln., Meridian.

Vandalism

• Lauderdale Toomsuba.

Accident no injuries

• Suqualena-Meehan, Meridian.

Mississippi Highway Patrol

• Suspended driver’s license - Mark Devaugh Reed, 51, 515 C St., Meridian. Devaugh is also charged with speeding, no liability insurance.

Fire Runs

The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.

• Motor vehicle accident, Hwy. 39 (Sam Dale).

• Motor vehicle accident, Hwy. 45 (Northeast).

Ambulance Runs

Metro Ambulance reported 44 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.

 

