Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• Failure to pay - Sabrina Boyd, 23, 3812 31st St., Meridian.
• Failure to pay - Oscar Lee “Billy” Brewer III, 46, 318 MLK Dr. Lot 105, Union.
• Court order/mandatory days - Adrien Keith DuBose, 59, 209 50th Ave., Meridian.
• Failure to appear/three counts - James Antonio Holliday, 41, 3523 33rd St., Meridian.
• Failure to pay - Kenderrick Detron Hull, 26, 4525 Bethlehem Rd., Lauderdale.
• Larceny, less than trespass (joyriding) - Marla Nicole Robinson, 28, homeless.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
• Possession of a controlled substance.
• Controlled substance: Possession of paraphernalia.
• Stolen property offenses.
• Trespass less than larceny.
• Controlled substance: Illegal possession.
• Forgery; intent to defraud.
Mississippi Highway Patrol
• DUI/first offense - Jose Luis Bautista Martinez, 42, 2804 S 46th St., Kansas City, Kansas. She was also charged with no liability insurance.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
Alarm system activation, no fire unintentional
• 148 Hwy. 11/80.
• 500 Constitution.
Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire
• 2120 Frontage.
Not reported
• 4704 11th St.
• 103 Frontage.
Detector activation, no fire unintentional
• 4403 Highland Park.
Heat from short circuit (wiring) defective/worn
• 5717 20th St.
No incident found on arrival at the dispatch address
• 152 Interstate 20/59 WB.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 43 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
