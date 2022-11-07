Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
Nov. 4
• DUI - Timothy R. McDonald, born in 1968, 1913 MLK Jr. Dr., Meridian.
Nov. 5
• Disorderly conduct - Ursula Adams, born in 1996, 4320 36th Ave. Apt. 802, Meridian.
• DUI - Miguel B. Gonzales, born in 1987, 2450 40th Ave., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Chuy M. Boswell, born in 1990, 2450 40th Ave., Meridian.
Nov. 6
• Disorderly conduct - Vonde Taylor, born in 1990, 2604 Glenwood Parkway, Chattanooga, Tenn.
Nov. 7
• Disturbance of a business - Mario Lewis, born in 1987, 154 CR 1662, Stonewall. Lewis is also charged with disorderly conduct.
• Disorderly conduct - Vonde Taylor, born in 1990, 2604 Glenwood Parkway, Chattanooga, Tenn.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Nov. 4
• Commercial burglary - 2100 block of Hwy. 19N, 10:23 p.m.
• Residential burglary - 1200 block of 44th Ave., 12:57 p.m.
Nov. 5
• Commercial burglary - 2800 block of 8th St., 4:44 a.m.
• Commercial burglary - 2100 block of Hwy. 39N, 6:57 a.m.
• Commercial burglary - 2600 block of North Hills St., 7:11 a.m.
• Stolen vehicle - 1200 block of 45th Ave., 10:05 a.m.
• Residential burglary - 2300 block of 23rd Ave., 8:43 a.m.
• Shooting - 3000 block of 10th Ave., 6:41 p.m.
Nov. 6
• Commercial burglary - 3100 block of Hwy. 45N, 8:19 p.m.
• Auto burglary - 100 block of Hwy. 11/80, 11:17 a.m.
• Shooting - 200 block of 23rd St., 1:53 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 16 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
Nov. 4
• Contempt/child support - Timothy Roy McDonald Sr., 54, 1913 MLK Jr. Dr., Meridian.
Nov. 5
• Failure to pay - Jacoby Clayton, 28, 2415 40th Ave., Meridian.
• Failure to pay - Jessie Lee Houston, 35, 1158 N 20th, Defuniak Springs, Fla.
• Failure to obey law enforcement officer directing traffic - Laporche T. Jones, 31, 2015 Mosby Rd. Apt. A-2, Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Robert Alex Slavik, 25, 8463 Wilsondale Rd., Meridian. Slavik is also charged with disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer, resisting arrest.
Nov. 6
• Littering - Stacey Annette Haney, 33, 3872 Old Hwy. 19 SE, Meridian. Haney is also charged with disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer.
• Failure to pay - Sarah Elizabeth Pearson, 30, 7002 Horton Ave., Urbandale, Iowa.
• DUI/first offense - William Haydn Powell, 64, 281 Huffmaster Rd., Daleville. Powell is also charged with careless driving.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Nov. 5
• Domestic violence - Wilsondale Rd.
• Observation - Hwy. 11/80.
• Traffic stop - Hwy. 19N.
• Traffic stop - Hwy. 493.
Nov. 6
• Traffic stop - I-20/59 WB.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
Nov. 6
• Dispatched and cancelled en route - 107 Frontage.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew - 214 3rd.
• Not reported - 1415 24th; 4210 Terry; 5699 North Hills.
Nov. 7
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew - 2305 D; 4806 Hickory Hills.
• Not reported - 2129 Hwy. 39; 516 Hwy. 19.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
Nov. 4
• Motor vehicle accident - I-20/129mm (Lost Gap).
• Assist Metro - Mayatt Rd. (Martin).
• Emergency medical service call - Lake St. (Lost Gap).
Nov. 5
• Vehicle fire - Hwy. 19N/Chandler Rd. (Lost Gap).
Nov. 6
• EMS - Russell Mt. Gilead Rd. (Russell).
• EMS - Hwy. 19S (Southeast).
• EMS - Hwy. 145 (Clarkdale).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 48 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.