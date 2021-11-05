Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Shoplifting - Scothea Hubbard, born in 1996, 1021 24th St., Meridian.
• DUI/other - Charlsa Donohue, born in 1973, 6102 Hwy. 493, Meridian.
• DUI - Haji J. Adams, born in 1993, 15491 Hwy. 39N Apt. 11, Meridian.
• Burglary/dwelling house - Roshonda S. Clark-Jennings, 38, 2425 St Blvd., Meridian.
• Simple assault - Christopher Baur Fitzpatrick, 37, 473 Poplar Ridge Dr., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Auto burglary
• 200 block of 69th Ave., 6:44 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on the scene, no evidence was found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• DUI/fourth offense/felony - Allen LaShawn Boyd, 43, 3010 9th St. Apt. 1, Meridian.
• Disturbing the peace - Jackie Davison, 64, 10272 9880 Pine Tree Dr., Meridian.
• Motor vehicle taking/felony - Nicole Renshae Hughes, 34, 529 28th South, Birmingham, Ala. Hughes is also charged with burglary-commercial bldg.
• Prostitution - Jasmine Andrea Enochs, 30, 1942 N 14th St.,, Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Douglas Ray McKey, 71, 200 23rd B-56, Meridian. McKey is also charged with failure to signal, no liability insurance, possession of paraphernalia, weapon, possession of by felon.
• Human trafficking act - Julia Paige, 33, 200 23rd St. B153, Meridian. Paige is also charged with embezzlement under contract.
• Prostitution - Antonio D. Pickett, 43, 3107 5th St., Meridian. Pickett is also charged with rape/statutory.
• Sale of drugs near a church or school enhanced - Dexter Thomas, 44, 2710 39th St., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Burglary to vehicle
• Camp Binachi Rd.
Accident no injuries
• Lizelia Rd/Old Country Club Rd.
Meet complainant
• Bogue Flower Rd., Chunky.
Stolen vehicle
• Hwy. 496.
• Long Creek Rd.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.
Alarm system activation, no fire-unintentional
• 3211 29th.
Lock-in
• 5002 Hwy. 39.
Motor vehicle accident with injuries
• 3600 Poplar Springs.
Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire
• 599 Russell.
Dispatched and canceled en route
• 4987 Peavey.
Not reported
• 105 Frontage.
• 180 56th.
• 6701 Hwy. 80.
• 7737 Confederate.
• 1303 Roebuck.
• 2601 Davis.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 49 emergency runs Thursday at 2 p.m. and 19 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.
