Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
Nov. 3
• Domestic violence - Bethany Utley, born in 1998, 3315 North Hills St. Apt. 106, Meridian.
• Simple assault/threat - Mario Terrell, born in 1979, homeless. Terrell is also charged with willful trespassing, telephone harassment.
• Bad check/felony - Davontae D. Brewster, 27, 4803 Hickory Hill Circle, Meridian.
• Simple assault - Jimmy R. Barnett, born in 1962, 1502 N Archusa Ave. Apt. 7B, Quitman.
• Trespassing - Lasheena Watts, born in 1989, 480 56th Ave., Meridian.
• Obstructing public streets, Gary D. Guardia, born in 1958, 4211 Greenwood Ave., Pascagoula.
• Simple assault - Roshekia S. Purnell, born in 1985, 2900 Highland Ave., Meridian.
• Simple assault - Christian S. Bennett, born in 1985, 1422 18th St., Meridian. Bennett is also charged with trespassing.
• Possession of marijuana - Davontae D. Brewster, born in 1995, 3700 50th St., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Nov. 2
• Shooting - 300 block of 45th Ave., 10:56 p.m.
Nov. 3
• Auto burglary - 200 block of North Hills St., 5:40 a.m.
• Stolen vehicle - 3500 block of 33rd St., 6:34 p.m.
• Auto burglary - 200 block of North Frontage Rd., 10:01 a.m.
• Auto burglary - 3400 block of Grandview Ave., 12:49 p.m.
• Residential burglary - 2500 block of Old Marion Rd., 3:33 p.m.
• Shooting - 4600 block of Hooper St., 4:49 p.m.
Nov. 4
• Commercial burglary - 2400 block of North Hills St., 5:11 a.m.
• Stolen vehicle - 2600 block of 17th St., 4:33 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 5 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
Nov. 2
• Probation violation/parole - Adam Donnell James, 33, 3300 33rd St., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Ziquavious Johnteon McCoy, 25, 301 63rd Place Apt. 14, Meridian. McCoy is also charged with improper equipment, no liability insurance.
Nov. 3
• DUI/first offense - Philomena Griffin, 44, 6104 Oakland Park St., Meridian. Griffin is also charged with expired tag, child endangerment, MS Compulsory School Attendance Law.
• Contraband in a correctional facility/two counts - Bobby Ray Goins, 63, 2407 23rd St., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Peyton David Wyckoff, 22, 2885 S Hurds Corner Rd., Caro, Michigan.
Miss. Dept. of Corrections
• Probation violation/parole - James Wade Taylor, 39, 3485 Hwy. 11/80, Toomsuba.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Nov. 2
• Mental subject - Pine Springs Rd.
• Stolen vehicle - Sandflat Rd.
• Meet complainant - Constitution Ave.
• Burglary already occupied - Hwy. 39.
• Burglary already occupied - Long Creek Rd.
• Accident hit and run - Russell Mt. Gilead Rd.
• Traffic stop - 65th Ave.
• Traffic stop - Will Garrett Rd. Jeff Price Rd.
Nov. 3
• Traffic stop - 8th St. 46th Ave.
• Grand larceny - Causeyville Rd.
• Stolen vehicle - 22nd Ave. S.
Nov. 4
• Accident - 22nd Ave. S.
• Burglary already occupied - Old Hwy. 19 SE.
Fire Runs
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.
Nov. 2
• Emergency medical service call - Dr. Brock Rd. (South).
• Motor vehicle accident - Hwy. 19N (Suqualena).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 32 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.
