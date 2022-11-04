Meridian Police Department

The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.

Nov. 3

• Domestic violence - Bethany Utley, born in 1998, 3315 North Hills St. Apt. 106, Meridian.

• Simple assault/threat - Mario Terrell, born in 1979, homeless. Terrell is also charged with willful trespassing, telephone harassment.

• Bad check/felony - Davontae D. Brewster, 27, 4803 Hickory Hill Circle, Meridian.

• Simple assault - Jimmy R. Barnett, born in 1962, 1502 N Archusa Ave. Apt. 7B, Quitman.

• Trespassing - Lasheena Watts, born in 1989, 480 56th Ave., Meridian.

• Obstructing public streets, Gary D. Guardia, born in 1958, 4211 Greenwood Ave., Pascagoula.

• Simple assault - Roshekia S. Purnell, born in 1985, 2900 Highland Ave., Meridian.

• Simple assault - Christian S. Bennett, born in 1985, 1422 18th St., Meridian. Bennett is also charged with trespassing.

• Possession of marijuana - Davontae D. Brewster, born in 1995, 3700 50th St., Meridian.

Incident Reports

The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.

Nov. 2

• Shooting - 300 block of 45th Ave., 10:56 p.m.

Nov. 3

• Auto burglary - 200 block of North Hills St., 5:40 a.m.

• Stolen vehicle - 3500 block of 33rd St., 6:34 p.m.

• Auto burglary - 200 block of North Frontage Rd., 10:01 a.m.

• Auto burglary - 3400 block of Grandview Ave., 12:49 p.m.

• Residential burglary - 2500 block of Old Marion Rd., 3:33 p.m.

• Shooting - 4600 block of Hooper St., 4:49 p.m.

Nov. 4

• Commercial burglary - 2400 block of North Hills St., 5:11 a.m.

• Stolen vehicle - 2600 block of 17th St., 4:33 a.m.

• Meridian Police responded to 5 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.

Nov. 2

• Probation violation/parole - Adam Donnell James, 33, 3300 33rd St., Meridian.

• DUI/first offense - Ziquavious Johnteon McCoy, 25, 301 63rd Place Apt. 14, Meridian. McCoy is also charged with improper equipment, no liability insurance.

Nov. 3

• DUI/first offense - Philomena Griffin, 44, 6104 Oakland Park St., Meridian. Griffin is also charged with expired tag, child endangerment, MS Compulsory School Attendance Law.

• Contraband in a correctional facility/two counts - Bobby Ray Goins, 63, 2407 23rd St., Meridian.

• DUI/first offense - Peyton David Wyckoff, 22, 2885 S Hurds Corner Rd., Caro, Michigan.

Miss. Dept. of Corrections

• Probation violation/parole - James Wade Taylor, 39, 3485 Hwy. 11/80, Toomsuba.

Incident Reports

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.

Nov. 2

• Mental subject - Pine Springs Rd.

• Stolen vehicle - Sandflat Rd.

• Meet complainant - Constitution Ave.

• Burglary already occupied - Hwy. 39.

• Burglary already occupied - Long Creek Rd.

• Accident hit and run - Russell Mt. Gilead Rd.

• Traffic stop - 65th Ave.

• Traffic stop - Will Garrett Rd. Jeff Price Rd.

Nov. 3

• Traffic stop - 8th St. 46th Ave.

• Grand larceny - Causeyville Rd.

• Stolen vehicle - 22nd Ave. S.

Nov. 4

• Accident - 22nd Ave. S.

• Burglary already occupied - Old Hwy. 19 SE.

Fire Runs

The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.

Nov. 2

• Emergency medical service call - Dr. Brock Rd. (South).

• Motor vehicle accident - Hwy. 19N (Suqualena).

Ambulance Runs

Metro Ambulance reported 32 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.

 

