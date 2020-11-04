Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday, November 3 and 6 a.m. to Wednesday, November 4:
•Simple assault-Sammie Parker, born 2002, 7126 Suqualena Meehan Road, Enterprise.
•Willful trespassing-Robert Naylor, born 1994, 9551 Northeast Cole Road, Lauderdale. Naylor is also charged with stalking.
•Disturbing the peace-Arthur Burton,born 1967, 1815 14th Avenue, Meridian.
•DUI-Allen Boyd, born 1977, 4796 Dale Drive Lot 17, Marion.
•DUI-Brittany Davis, born 1985, 6462 Confederate Drive,Marion.
•DUI refusal- Alvis Morphis, born 1978,115 Bunkum Road, Ward, Alabama.
•Giving false information-Tommy Hill,born 1999. 4695 Valley Road, Meridian.
Incidents
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents for Tuesday, November 3 and Wednesday November 4:
Armed robbery
•4000 block of 9th Street at 11:43 pm.
Auto burglary
•100 block of South Frontage Road at 5:34 p.m.
Residential burglary
•2400 block of 43rd Avenue at 9:59 p.m.
Shootings
•800 block of Highway 39 Bypass at 5:03 p.m.
•Meridian police responded to 5 shots fired calls, but when officers arrived on the scene, only 1 showed evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department reported the following arrests between 8:44 a.m. Tuesday November 3 and 8:43 a.m. Wednesday November 4:
•Possession of marijuana/first offense-Dillon Taylor Long, 22, 7105 10th Cort, Meridian.
• No license tag-Shawn Lee Odom,22, 532 Lindley Road, Meridian. Odom is also charged with driving under the influence/first offense.
•Malicious mischief/vandalism- Joseph Odell Oliver Sr., 60, 2047 Old Wire Road,Meridian.
• Sale of drugs near church or school enchanted- Ricky Demarcus Tubbs, 31, 3611 Royal Road, Meridian. Olive is also charged with possession of controlled substance with intent and felon in possession of firearm.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday, November 2 and Wednesday, November 3:
Accident with no injuries
•Causeyville Road, Lakeview Golfcoruse
•Will Garrett Road
Accident with injuries
•Interstate 20/59 east bound
Traffic stop
•Hwy.495
•Center Hill Road Hwy. 495
•Hwy.45 Drive or Southboud near Hwy.145
Theft
•Will Wright Road.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Department reported the following calls from Tuesday, November 3 and Wednesday,November 4:
•No reports
The Lauderdale County Fire service reported the following calls from Tuesday November 3 and Wednesday November 4:
•Motor vehicle accident, Interstate 20 (Russell, Toomsuba)
•Emergency medical services, Atwood Road (Clarkdale)
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 36 emergency runs Wednesday at 2:48 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.