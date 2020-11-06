Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m.Thursday, November 5 and 6 a.m. Friday, November 6:
•Malicious mischief-Demetrius Tell, born 1990, 2252 43rd Avenue, Meridian. Tell is also charged with willful trespassing.
•Simple assault-Rebecca Barlow, born 1985, 2211 34th Avenue, Meridian.
•DUI refusal-Howard T. McCormick, born 1982, 1636 Causeyville Clark Road, Collinsville.
•DUI refusal-Demarrco S. Jimerson, born 1991, 5054 37th Street Meridian.
•DUI other-McKenzie M. Caine, born 1999, 200 North Hills Street Apt.20 D Meridian. Caine is also charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
•Willful trespassing-Tommy Edwards, born 1973, 5215 Lakewood Drive, Meridian.
•Possession of a controlled substance-Katheryne S. Bowen, born 1996, 1521 25th Avenue Apt. 5, Meridian.
•DUI refusal-Charlie L. Covington, born 1990, 4092 Windsor Road Meridian. Covington is also charged with resisting arrest.
Incidents
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents for Thursday, November 5 and Friday, November 6:
Auto burglary
•5400 block of 10th Avenue at 4:49 p.m.
Residential burglary
•2200 block of 48th Avenue at 10:40 p.m.
Shootings
•Meridian police responded to 5 shots fired calls and when officers arrived on the scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department reported the following arrests between 8:44 a.m. Thursday, November 5 and 8:43 a.m. Friday, November 6:
•Improper equipment-Richard Ezell, 57, 938 Powell Road, Meridian. Ezell is also charged with Possession of marijuana, vehicle and driving under the influence/first offense.
•Possession of a control substance-Jennifer Lea Gordon,40,8504 Johnny Bailey Road, Bailey. Gordon is also has a hold for outside agency/law enforcement.
•Hold for outside agency/law enforcement-Justin Roy House, 37,2102 1st Avenue, Meridian.
•Vulnerable adult/neglect/exploitation-Sarah Jenkins,33, 1234 County Road 331, Enterprise.
•Speeding-Alex Martin Scott, 24,105 Shields Road Lot D, Meridian. Scott is also charged with careless driving, no driver's license and driving under the influence.
•Felony/DUI- Delontay Preston Scott, 28, 2305 D Street Apts. 104, Meridian. Preston is also charged with felony malicious mischief/vandalism.
•Burglary, commercial/two counts- Jeremy Scott Spann,31,546 Ponta Hills Road West, Meridian. Spann is also charged with probation violation/parole and possession of methamphetamine with intent.
•Simple assault on a police officer/two counts-Livarios M. Tell, 35, 7648 J.O. Thompson Road, Toomsuba.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department reported the following incidents from Thursday, November 5 and Friday, November 6:
Theft
•Ponta Hills Road, Meridian.
Shooting
•Lauderdale Toomsuba Road, Toomsuba.
Serve papers
•Ponds Road, Meridian.
Follow-up/arson
•Chandler Road/Hwy 19, Meridian.
Accident with no injuries
•Russell Mount Gilead Road, Meridian.
Accident hit animal
•Hwy 80 West, Meridian.
•Poplar Springs Drive, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Department reported the following calls from Thursday, November 5 and Friday, November 6:
•No fire runs
The Lauderdale County Fire service reported the following calls from Thursday, November 5 and Friday, November 6:
•No fire runs
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 32 emergency runs Friday at 2:06 p.m.
Thursday
Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m.Wednesday, November 4 and 6 a.m. Thursday, November 5:•
•Disorderly conduct-LaDaruis Johnson, born 1990, 1512 28th Avenue, Meridian. Johnson is also charged with resisting arrest.
•Disorderly conduct/two counts-Eric Ragsdale, born 1980, 3819 42nd Street, Meridian. Ragsdale is also charged with two counts of resisting arrest.
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents for Wednesday, November 4 and Thursday, November 5:
Shooting
•2400 block of South Frontage Road at 11:08 a.m.
•Meridian police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when officers arrived on the scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department reported the following arrests between 8:44 a.m. Wednesday, November 4 and 8:43 a.m. Thursday, November 5:
•Disorderly conduct/fail to obey law enforcement officer -Robert Tyler McMullen,32, 2257 Hwy 496, Meridian.
•Sale methamphetamine-Rocquez Donsha Moore,26, 1902 26th Avenue, Meridian.
•Improper equipment-Zedrick Wilson,19, 3814 36th Street.Meridian. Wilson is also charged with no driver's license, no liability insurance, no license tag, driving under the influence of other substances and possession of marijuana, vehicle.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday, November 3 and Thursday, November 5:
Meet compliance
•Constitution Avenue
Follow-up
•Chandler Road/Hwy. 11
Disturbance
•Murphy Road
•Hwy.496
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Department reported the following calls from Wednesday, November 4 and Thursday, November 5:
•No fire runs
The Lauderdale County Fire service reported the following calls from Wednesday, November 4 and Thursday, November 5:
•Vehicle fire, Interstate 20 (Meehan)
•Vehicle fire, Arundel Road (South)
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 39 emergency runs Thursday at 2:26 p.m.
