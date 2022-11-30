Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
Nov. 23
• DUI - Bobby C. Davis, born in 1957, 2312 10th Ave., Meridian.
Nov. 24
• Domestic violence - Willie Sillimon Jr., born in 1976, 2704 Valley Rd. Lot 79, Meridian.
Nov. 25
• Public drunk - Jariko Q. Chaney, born in 1982, 1207 35th Ave., Meridian. Chaney is also charged with disorderly conduct.
• DUI - James K. Garrett, born in 1978, 8191 Evergreen St., Collinsville.
• Disturbance of a family - Angela C. Williams, born in 1972, 4609 Broadmoor Dr. Apt. 121, Meridian.
Nov. 26
• DUI/other - Robert D. Hargrove, born in 1981, 1427 15th St., Columbus, Miss.
• Domestic violence - Chere L. Dean, born in 1964, 383 Briarwood Dr., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Thomas R. Young, born in 1967, 646 Azalea Dr., Meridian.
Nov. 27
• Possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle - Arthur D. Hines, born in 1993, 5606 Luther Ray Cobb Rd., Lauderdale.
• Disorderly conduct - Stan T. Grady, born in 1996, 910 39th Ave., Meridian. Grady is also charged with possession of marijuana.
• Possession of marijuana - Ray A. Barnes Jr., born in 1989, 3418 State Blvd., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Gregory Gosnell, born in 1984, homeless.
• Trespassing - Charles J. Fluker Jr., born in 1976, 1709 36th Ave., Meridian.
Nov. 28
• Simple assault/threat - Coriana S. Coy, born in 1999, 2311 34th Ave., Meridian. Coy is also charged with telephone harassment.
• Arson third degree personal property - Detra Mona Watts, 38, 1901 41st Ave., Meridian.
Nov. 29
• Willful trespassing - Rachel Linn, born in 1983, 1805 Burgendy Lane, Cullman, Ala.
• Domestic violence - Thomas R. Grayson, born in 1998, 1773 Bunk Newell Rd., Meridian. Grayson is also charged with malicious mischief.
• Trespassing - Angel K. Brown, born in 2003, 211 North Hills St. Apt. G2, Meridian. Brown is also charged with malicious mischief.
• Simple assault - Jamia D. Jordan, born in 2000, 211 North Hills St. Apt. G2, Meridian. Jordan is also charged with malicious mischief.
• Domestic violence - Derek O. Kelly, born in 1981, 1119 46th Ave., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Nov. 23
• Commercial burglary - 800 block of Hwy. 19N, 8 a.m.
Nov. 25
• Commercial burglary - 1600 block of 4th St., 12:37 a.m.
• Shooting - 600 block of 46th Ave., 11:12 p.m.
Nov. 27
• Residential burglary - 3700 block of Hwy. 45N, 11:41 a.m.
Nov. 29
• Residential burglary - 4100 block of King Rd., 2:58 p.m.
• Residential burglary - 400 block of 59th Ave., 8:11 p.m.
Nov. 30
• Commercial burglary - 3400 block of 20th St., 4:12 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 30 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
Nov. 28
• Domestic violence/simple assault - Richard Dunlap Caffey, 47, 5031 S.L. Wilson Rd., Meridian. Caffey is also charged with disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer/two counts, resisting arrest, child endangerment.
Nov. 29
• DUI/first offense - Victoria McKenzie Rigdon, 22, 3678 Vera Dr., Lauderdale. Rigdon is also charged with failure to pay.
• Possession of controlled substance/two counts - Stacey Lashawn Armstrong, 46, 7875 Lauderdale Toomsuba Rd., Meridian. Armstrong is also charged with possession of Oxycodone.
• Probation violation/parole - Travis Eugene Sullivan III, 29, 1472 Long Creek Rd., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Nov. 27
• Traffic stop - Hwy. 19N SB.
Nov. 28
• Disturbance - Rivers Rd.
• Meet complainant - Constitution Ave.
• Disturbance - S.L. Wilson Rd.
• Alarm - Constitution Ave.
Nov. 29
• Traffic stop - Will Garrett Rd.
• Meet complainant - Constitution Ave.
Mississippi Highway Patrol
Nov. 28
• Possession of controlled substance/two counts - Amanda Leann Mannahan, 42, 712 North Archusa Ave, Quitman. Mannahan is also charged with no license tag, possession of paraphernalia, no liability insurance.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 47 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.