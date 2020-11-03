Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Tuesday.
• Shoplifting - Jessica Tuggle, born in 1980, 913 Bragg Ave., Meridian.
• Simple assault/threat - Cody Rose, born in 1992, 313 Ponderosa Dr., Stonewall.
• DUI - Krystal Blakely, born in 1988, 2801 43rd Ave., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Jesse L. Hearne, born in 1983, 17574 Chunky Duffee Rd., Little Rock, Miss.
• Shoplifting - Ukishia Carter, born in 1980, 1516 Hwy. 15N, Philadelphia.
• DUI - John W. Leggett, born in 1958, 4400 27th St., Meridian.
• DUI - Rodney O. Reynold, born in 1981, 236 Hwy. 583N, Tylertown.
• Disorderly conduct - Eddie Davis, born in 1989, homeless.
• Disorderly conduct - Robert Anderson, born in 1993, 930 42nd Ave. Apt. 1002, Meridian.
• DUI - Kareem S. Peterson, born in 1990, 1382 Rural Hill Rd. Antioch, Tenn.
• DUI/other - Joseph A. Huggins, born in 1993, 1402 Will Wright Rd., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Jimmie Williamson, born in 1991, homeless.
• DUI - Dylan T. Stephens, born in 1994, 4416 King Rd., Meridian. Stephens is also charged with possession of marijuana, destruction of city property.
• DUI - Craig A. Doyle, born in 1984, 1212 22nd Ave. Heights, Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - George F. Dunnigan, born in 1981, 2111 43rd Ave., Meridian. Dunnigan is also charged with resisting arrest.
• Simple assault - Britney Zimmerman, born in 1989, 4131 58th Place, Meridian.
• Simple assault/two counts - Deshun Carter, born in 1990, 2312 2nd Ave., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Jadaisha Tubbs, born in 1995, 2209 19th Ave., Meridian. Tubbs is also charged with trespassing.
• DUI/other - Antoine Hopson, born in 1972, 123 Piedmont Place, Stonewall.
• DUI - Donnie Ruffin, born in 1962, 1295 Will Wright Rd., Meridian.
• Possession of a controlled substance - Justin Cullors, born in 1989, 2520 16th St., Meridian.
• DUI/other - Kristopher Butler, born in 1992, 342 Anderson Lane, Quitman.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Tuesday.
Commercial burglary
• 500 block of 33rd Ave., 8:51 a.m.
• 200 block of 49th Ave., 7:40 a.m.
Auto burglary
• 3900 block of 34th St., 6:58 a.m.
Church burglary
• 800 block of C St., 4:16 a.m.
Residential burglary
• 1700 block of 34th Ave., 4:03 p.m.
Shootings
• 3700 block of Valley St., 8:53 p.m.
• 1600 block of 19th St., 10:52 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 23 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on the scene, only 4 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday.
• Disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer - Gerad W. Briggs, 40, 3608 Melda Dr., Lauderdale.
• Possession of stolen property - Darien Dandrew Brown, 26, 908 North 19th Ave., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Jason Scott Brown, 44, 8506 Johnny Bailey Rd., Bailey.
• Trafficking in a controlled substance - Santonio Sherell Heidelberg Jr., 27, 3702 Royal Rd., Meridian. Heidelberg Jr. is also charged with accessory after the fact, felon in possession of a firearm/five counts.
• Domestic violence - Erik Anderson Kiehle, 48, 8251 Pine Springs Rd., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Jessica Lauren White Kiehle, 44, 8251 Pine Springs Rd., Meridian.
• Trafficking in a controlled substance - Gary R. Seals, 23, 2015 Mosby Rd., Meridian. Seals is also charged with probation violation/parole.
Fire Runs
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Monday through Tuesday.
• Motor vehicle accident, Hwy. 19S (Southeast).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 45 emergency runs Tuesday at 2 p.m.
