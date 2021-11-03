Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Escaping custody - Otis L. Watkins, born in 1990, 6450 Confederate Dr., Marion.
• DUI - Jason M. Coghlan, born in 1988, 2401 State Blvd., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Danquesha McShan, born in 2001, 2711 11th St., Meridian.
• DUI/other - David McNeil, born in 1976, 37 McNeil Lane, Enterprise. McNeil is also charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• Shoplifting - Jamaritoes D. Burton, born in 1986, 4107 58th Place, Meridian.
• Possession of marijuana - Jamonie Brown, born in 2000, 2015 Mosby Rd. Apt. J8, Meridian.
• DUI/other - Joseph B. Taylor, born in 1974, 5931 Dale Dr., Marion.
• DUI - Roger Lanier, born in 1968, 6109 Oakland Heights St., Meridian.
• DUI/refusal - Lazaro D. Caraveo-Guillen, born in 1984, 5616 Mosby Rd., Meridian. Caraveo-Guillen is also charged with disorderly conduct, giving false information.
• DUI - Jeronimo M. Gutierrez, born in 1990, 2815 St Andrews St. Apt. 42, Meridian.
• DUI - David E. Turner, born in 2003, 2866 Southern Heights Rd., Tupelo.
• Public drunk - Cierra L. Jennings, born in 1985, 8697 King Rd., Bailey.
• Child neglect - Latrisha McShan, born in 1973, 506 Front St. Ext. Apt. F3, Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Jadaisha Tubbs, born in 1995, homeless.
• Carrying a concealed weapon - Cedrie A. Toole, born in 1982, 3300 12th St., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Jasheika Hodges, born in 1993, 4609 Broadmoor Dr., Meridian.
• DUI/other - Fred W. Wernecke, born in 1963, 4645 Causeyville Rd., Meridian. Wernecke is also charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia.
• Possession of a controlled substance - Rachel C. Barrentine-Horner, born in 1965, 101 Lower Bethlehem Rd., Winona. Barrentine-Horner is also charged with possession of paraphernalia.
• Public drunk - Jadaisha Tubbs, born in 1995, homeles. Tubbs is also charged with disorderly conduct, possession of paraphernalia.
• Stalking - Christopher L. Harris, born in 1974, 2723 41st Ave., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Hannah L. Burnham, born in 1989, 5520 North Hills St., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Quintin T. Wright, born in 1987, Will Wright Rd., Meridian.
• Contempt of court - Demetric DeShun Young, 34, 1619 13th Ave., Meridian.
• Stalking - David K. Cullum, born in 1964, 5915 Dogwood Dr., Toomsuba. Cullum is also charged with telephone harassment/two counts.
• Simple assault/threat - Jame E. Glass, born in 1953, 329 40th Ave., Meridian. Glass is also charged with willful trespassing, malicious mischief.
• DUI - William L. Ebach, born in 1983, 3231 23rd Ave., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Wednesday.
Commercial burglary
• 3300 block of 7th St., 10:26 p.m.
• 1700 block of Hwy. 19N, 9:37 a.m.
• 200 block of 69th Ave., 4:46 a.m.
Stolen vehicles
• 1200 block of 6th St., 6:57 p.m.
• 2600 block of 14th St., 4:45 p.m.
Auto burglary
• 700 block of 23rd Ave.,12:06 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 14 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, no evidence was found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Thursday.
• Failure to appear - William Kelly Baucum, 49, 12363 Magnolia Lake Dr., Collinsville. Baucum is also charged with failure to pay.
• DUI/first offense - Allen LaShawn Boyd, 43, 3010 9th St. Apt. 1, Meridian. Boyd is also charged with careless driving, suspended driver’s license, no liability insurance, possession of marijuana in a vehicle.
• Probation violation/parole - Henry Earl Emerson Jr., 52, 3921 10th St., Meridian.
• Contempt of court - Jekevionna Lamarshae Terrell, 21, 107 71st Place, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Assault
• West Lauderdale Rd.
Accident hit and run
• Will Garrett Rd.
Mississippi Highway Patrol
• Failure to have vehicle under control - Tierra Anquineittee Lyons, 39, 8808 Hwy. 493, Bailey. Lyons is also charged with following too closely, insurance card law in vehicle, speeding 30-over, failure to signal a lane change, suspended driver’s license, reckless driving, failure to yield to blue light/siren.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
The alarm system sounded due to a malfunction
• 1717 45th St.
Not reported
• 150 Interstate 20/59 EB.
• 2702 11th St.
• 6630 North Hills St.
• 792 Briarwood.
• 521 C.
• 915 Hwy. 19.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 24 emergency runs Tuesday at 2 p.m. and 48 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
