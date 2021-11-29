Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• Probation violation/parole - Errick Roushaun Bell, 36, 2032 26th Ave., Meridian.
• Failure to pay - Joseph Michael Bishop, 32, 5140 Causeyville Rd., Meridian.
• Failure to pay/three counts - Jimmy W. Brown, 62, 213 York Rd., Lauderdale.
• Felon in possession of a firearm - Robert Nathan Gardner, 38, 836 NW 3rd Ave., Delray Beach, Fla. Gardner is also charged with switched tag/license plate, no driver’s license, no liability insurance, disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer.
• Driving under the influence of other substances - Jamond Quartez Hill, 30, 4087 F York Rd., Lauderdale. Hill is also charged with failure to have a vehicle under control, no liability insurance, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.
• Failure to appear/four counts - Johnny Lee Hill, 50, 9715 Gowdy Rd., Meridian.
• DUI/refusal to take the test - Michael Edward Murphy, 52, 33489 Hwy. 11/80, Toomsuba. Murphy is also charged with switched tag/license plate.
• DUI/first offense - Rodrich Lashun Naylor, 45, 2402 Russell-Mt. Gilead Rd., Meridian. Naylor is also charged with no driver’s license.
• DUI/first offense - Nehemiah Carday Nwankpah, 36, 6295 Koosa Dr., Marion. Nwankpah is also charged with driving on the wrong side of the road, with no liability insurance.
• Failure to appear - Tenna Shardae Roberts, 27, 235 Wilson Ave., Utah, Ala.
• Failure to pay - Nehemiah LaShawn Russell, 19, 2419 State Blvd., Meridian.
• Failure to pay - Jatravion Lavontae Spencer, 22, 2708 St Luke St., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Jessica Lauren Stamper, 33, 10147 Hwy. 19N, Collinsville.
• DUI/first offense - Monique Shontae Stribling, 42, 3500 Hwy. 39N, Meridian. Stribling is also charged with failure to dim headlights.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Stolen vehicle
• Hill Thompson Rd. Collinsville.
Accident no injuries
• Bailey Acres Circle, Meridian.
• Valley Rd., Meridian.
Accident with injuries
• KOA Campground Rd., Toomsuba.
• Center Hill-Martin Rd., Meridian.
• Valley Rd., Meridian.
• Collinsville Rd., Collinsville.
Observation
• KOA Campground Rd., Toomsuba.
Burglary to vehicle
• Telephone Station Rd/Hwy. 11/80, Toomsuba.
Missing person
• Paul Anderson Dr., Meridian.
Impaired driver
• Hwy. 11/80/Old Homestead Rd., Meridian.
Accident unknown
• Briarwood Rd./Lizelia Rd., Meridian.
Vandalism
• Ridge Rd., Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
• Building fire - 4319 State.
• Medical assist - assist EMS crew, 519 B St.
• Assist police or other governmental agency - 1719 Hwy. 19.
• Detector activation, no fire-unintentional - 502 59th.
• False alarm or false call, other - 2108 North Hills.
• HazMat release investigation w/no Hazmat - 1600 32nd.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew - 616 53rd.
• No incident found on arrival at dispatch address - 1819 11th.
• Extinguishing system activation due to malfunction - 5184 Pioneer.
• Passenger vehicle fire - 2727 Hwy. 39.
• Alarm system sounded due to malfunction - 2511 34th.
• Excessive heat, scorch burns with no ignition - 2124 14th.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew - 2701 52nd.
• Not reported - 1318 19th; 409 Front St.; 2310 Hwy. 45; 1914 11th; 5116 Druid; 1216 32nd; 133 Frontage; 157 Interstate 20/59 WB off to Hwy. 45; 200 Georgia Pacific; 2108 Frontage.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
• Assist - Causeyville Rd. (Long Creek).
• Vehicle fire - Myers Rd. (Lauderdale).
• Emergency medical service - Beaver Pond Rd. (Lauderdale).
• Vehicle fire - Interstate 20/123 WB (Meehan, Lost Gap).
• Motor vehicle accident - Center Hill-Martin Rd. (Bailey).
• Motor vehicle accident - Interstate 59/149 WB (Lost Gap, Meehan).
• Motor vehicle accident - Valley Rd. (South).
• Motor vehicle accident - Allen Rd. (Collinsville).
• Street fire, Allen Rd. - (Collinsville, Bailey).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 90 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
