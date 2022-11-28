Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Monday.
Nov. 23
• Probation violation/parole - Riley Alexis Meyer, 25, 3005 7th St., Meridian.
Nov. 25
• Larceny, under lease or rental agreement - Melanie Camille Eason, 24, 5661 Ansley St., Jacksonville, Fla.
• Felony child abuse - Donny McGail Scott, 45, 1421 16th St., Meridian. Scott is also charged with failure to pay, failure to appear, bench warrant/two counts.
• Probation violation/parole - Reginald Nicks, 33, 909 Church Ave., Meridian.
Nov. 26
• Possession of controlled substance - Alex Trevor Alday, 32, 8395 Kewanee Rd., Lauderdale.
• Domestic violence - Tori Tyler Bell, 31, 8421 King Rd., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Kirsten Radashia Benoman, 31, 205 Birch St., DeKalb. Benoman is also charged with improper equipment, no liability insurance.
• Probation violation parole/two counts - Shannon Nicole Davis-Moore, 40, 918 39th Ave., Meridian.
• Probation violation/parole - Kaleb James McTaggart, 44, 4708 Pacific St., Meridian.
Nov. 27
• Child support/failure to pay/three counts - Jimmy Lee Griffin, 64, 1317 28th Ave., Meridian. Griffin is also charged with failure to appear/bench warrant.
• DUI/other substance - Hayes Kellar Hinson, 20, 5004 15th Place, Meridian. Hinson is also charged with driving on wrong side of road.
• DUI/first offense - Jase Edward White, 23, 8592 Pine Springs Rd., Meridian. White is also charged with expired license tag, improper equipment.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Monday.
Nov. 24
• Accident with injuries - Lauderdale Rd.
• Suspicious person - Causeyville Rd.
Nov. 25
• Accident no injuries - Minnow Bucket Rd/Lauderdale.
• Disturbance - King Rd.
Nov. 27
• Accident no injuries - Old 8th St Rd.
• Traffic stop - 8th St/35th Ave.
• Accident no injuries - Baggett Rd/Mitchum Bottom Rd.
• Accident no injuries - 22nd Ave. S.
• Traffic stop - Hwy. 19N SB.
Mississippi Highway Patrol
Nov. 23
• DUI/first offense - Jose Arevalo, 36, 1808 Holbrook Ave., Bessemer, Ala. Arevalo is also charged with no driver’s license, insurance card law in vehicle, possession of marijuana in vehicle.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
Nov. 24
• Carbon monoxide detector activation, none - 346 60th.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew - 235 58th; 301 63rd; 8221 Fairway.
• No incident found on arrival at dispatch address - 2409 44th.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Monday.
Nov. 22
• Emergency medical service call - Collinsville Rd. (Collinsville).
• Emergency medical service call - Goodwater Rd. (Meehan).
• Brush fire - Seals Dr. (Lost Gap, Collinsville).
• Assist - Center Hill-Martin Rd. (Bailey).
• Vehicle fire - I-20mm 168 EB (Toomsuba).
Nov. 23
• Emergency medical service call - Campground Rd. (Lauderdale).
• Grass fire - Hwy. 19N-Hickory Hill Circle (Martin).
Nov. 24
• Assist - Zero Rd. (Long Creek).
• Motor vehicle accident - Clarke Co. (Clarkdale).
• Brush fire - Long Creek Rd.-Long Creek Cut Off Rd. (Long Creek).
• Motor vehicle accident - I-59/mm 149NB (Lost Gap).
Nov. 25
• Emergency medical service call - York Rd. (Center Ridge).
• Fire alarm - Fisher Rd. (Long Creek, Clarkdale).
• Vehicle fire - Pigford Lake (Lost Gap).
• Structure fire - David Newell Rd. (Northeast, Marion, Russell).
Nov. 26
• Emergency medical service call - Hwy. 494 (Collinsville).
• Wreck - MM127 (Lost Gap).
• Fire - Old Hwy. 80 (Meehan, Lost Gap).
• Fire - Dixie Hwy. School Rd. (Toomsuba).
Nov. 27
• Brush fire - Leroy Naylor Rd. (Lauderdale).
• Assist - Hwy. 495 (Bailey).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 52 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
